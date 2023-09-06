The counting isn’t over but current count can be found online ♦

The primary election is over, almost.

Ballots for the Sept. 5 primary election had to be returned to the clerk’s office, a poll location, or dropped in a drop box by 8 p.m. on Tuesday night. They could also be returned by mail but they must have been posted marked no later than Sept. 5.

That’s the end of the primary for voters.

As of the end of the day on Sept. 1, the county clerk’s office had processed 4,096 ballots successfully. With 21,896 eligible voters, that’s an 18.71% return, as of the last working day before Election Day.

At the clerk’s office, the clerk’s staff has been busy validating and scanning ballots that had already been returned by mail, drop box, early voting or in person at the clerk’s office. They present all day and part of the night counting those ballots, using machines. They also processed and counted as many of the ballots as possible that came or were cast at poll locations on Election Day.

But they aren’t done.

Ballots with the proper postmark that continue to arrive up to the day of the canvass meeting on Sept. 19 will be counted. There may be provisional ballots to be counted after the voter responds with proper identification or address verification. There are ballots that may have been rejected by the machines that can be counted if the voter “cures” the ballot according to state code.

In other words, if an election is really close, it may not be decided until the canvass on Sept. 19. That’s when the legislative bodies of the entities holding a primary election meet to review the results and approve the final vote count.

Not every voter in the county had a primary election to vote in. The Republican Party primary for 2nd Congressional District was only open to voters registered as affiliated with the Republican Party. Unaffiliated voters or voters affiliated with other parties did not receive a ballot for the Republican Primary.

Two municipalities had enough people file for a council seat that they held a primary election to whittle down their list of candidates. Those municipalities were Grantsville City for an at-large city council seat and Erda City for their City Council District 1. Only voters residing in Erda City Council District 1 received a primary ballot for Erda City.

Unofficial election results can be found on the Tooele Transcript’s website at tooeleonline.com.