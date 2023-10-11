Tooele City Fire Department responded to an electrical fire in Tooele City on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The fire occurred on the corner of 200 South and Main Street around 5:05 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found an electrical issue with the home that damaged the arcing, according to Tooele City Fire Chief, Matt McCoy.

Firefighters stayed on scene until just before 6:30 p.m. waiting for the electrical company to arrive.

The home is still livable and no injuries were reported, McCoy said.