Elementary boundaries realigned in Grantsville and Stansbury Park

The Tooele County School District Board of Directors unanimously approved new boundaries for elementary schools in Grantsville and Stansbury during their April 12 meeting.

Before voting on the boundary changes the school board held a second public hearing on the changes.

Only one person spoke. They voiced support for Stansbury boundary Option 1 — the one preferred by the district’s boundary committee — because it keeps communities together.

In Stansbury Park, the school board asked district staff to look at possible boundary changes to bring Stansbury Park Elementary School closer to its capacity, leaving more room for growth at Rose Springs and Old Mill Elementary schools.

The area around Stansbury Park Elementary is largely built out compared to the other areas and homes near Stansbury Park Elementary are filled with children “aging out” of elementary school, according to Sarah Jarnagin, TCSD Stansbury Park Area Director.

The board adopted Option 1. It balances enrollment at the schools in Stansbury while preserving communities.

In Grantsville an elementary school boundary change was needed because Twenty Wells Elementary will open in the fall of 2022. While a previous boundary change was adopted, the school board wanted to examine other options as growth did not occur as predicted.

The proposed boundary change, which was adopted by the school board, moved the boundary line north of Main Street from Race to Hale Street, to Twenty Wells instead of Grantsville Elementary. The area of Kearl, North Street, Williams Lane, Phelps Street, Cowdery Drive and Woodruff Way will go to Willow Elementary instead of Grantsville Elementary.

The proposed new alignment will better balance the enrollment at the elementary schools and allow for future growth, hopefully reducing the frequency of future boundary changes, according to school officials.