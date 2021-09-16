Elevate Your Health on Sept. 25

The Tooele Valley Health Alliance will host their first Elevate Your Health festival on Sept 25. at the Stansbury Park Clubhouse.

In March, four businesses, including North Rim Insurance, Melanie’s Health and Nutrition, Life Changing Dinners — a business that provides ready-made meals locally, and 5 Colors of Health came together to create the Tooele Valley Health Alliance.

The Alliance’s mission statement is, “Health is a state of body; wellness is a state of being.”

Their mission is to create happier and healthier communities by connecting individuals and families to health and wellness support, according to Ky Tawhai, owner of North Rim Insurance Company.

“We started the health alliance to start more conversations about health and wellness, mental health and movement, food, and healthy living all around,” Tawhai said. “Tooele County has a lot of amazing resources. When you think of Utah and when you think of health focused communities, you think more about Salt Lake Valley or Utah County, but we have a lot of really great resources in Tooele County. We [the Health Alliance] really believe in healthy living. We also believe that small changes can have a big ripple effect. Happier people make healthier communities overall.”

Melanie’s Health and Nutrition, Life Changing Dinners, and 5 Colors of Health are all focused on physical health but Tawhai with North Rim Insurance is focused on mental health.

Since March, the alliance has been involved with North Valley Communities that Care and had a booth at the health department’s safety fair in May, but this is their biggest event to date.

“This is kind of like the health alliance’s coming out party,” Tawhai joked.

The festival will begin at 9 a.m. with thai chi and yoga classes and then a speaker and vendor fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Topics that speakers will touch on include: immune system health, acupuncture, healing after trauma, suicide prevention, healthy relationships with food, CBD, and others.

Elevated Eats, a restaurant located at the Industrial Depot who uses all funds received to pay for student lunch debt, will be in attendance at the festival.

“This is our first event,” said Tawhai. “We think this event will help support community health overall. Our mantra is ‘food and fun for body, mind, and family.”

The health alliance is on Facebook and Instagram, and their website is healthytooele.com