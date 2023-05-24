Elks Lodge hosts Memorial Day program

The Tooele Elks Lodge will host a Memorial Day Program at the Veteran’s Memorial Park on May 29.

The program will take place at 11 a.m. and seating will be provided.

During the program, Col. Eric Dennis, commander of the Tooele Army Depot will speak. Dennis assumed command of the Depot on July 7, 2022.

Dennis was commissioned as a second lieutenant into the infantry in 1998, from North Carolina State University with a Bachelors of Arts degree in history, according to his bio. He also received a master’s degree in American history from the American Military University in 2015, along with a masters of professional studies in supply management, and a masters of project management from Penn State University in 2017 and 2019. He also has a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S Air War College and a master’s in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln given in 2021.

Dennis’ military education includes an infantry officer basic course, the Bradley Fighting Vehicle Course, the Combined Logistics Officer Advanced Course and more.

Dennis has been assigned as a rifle platoon leader and battalion maintenance officer; 2nd battalion 6th regiment, first armored division in Germany; served a deployment to Kosovo from 1999 to 2002, and served two deployments to Iraq.

He has also worked for the United States Army Human Resource Command, been an executive officer at the Defense Logistics Agency’s Distribution Center in San Joaquin, and served on expeditionary sustainment command in Washington, among other assignments.

Dennis has also been given many awards and earned achievements including a National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, and an Army Service Ribbon, among others.