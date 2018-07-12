Ellerbeck Fire 80-percent contained

A lightning-caused fire on the north end of the Stansbury Mountains grew to 4,000 acres by Wednesday morning, but has been mostly contained by fire crews.

The wildfire, dubbed the Ellerbeck Fire, was sparked by lightning during storms Monday night, according to North Tooele Fire District. The fire briefly threatened two homes in the vicinity, but the fire changed directions with the wind, spreading southwest into higher elevations in the Stansburys and burning 1,000 acres.

By Wednesday morning, the fire had quadrupled in size, according to state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands spokeswoman Leann Fox. Fire crews continued full suppression on the fire Wednesday, while constructing handlines and reinforcing the control lines.

In addition to ground crews, a heavy air tanker was used on the mountain ridges and a single-engine air tanker was also used, according to Fox. By 6:35 p.m., the Ellerbeck Fire was 80- percent contained.

Firefighters from North Tooele Fire District, the Grantsville and Tooele Army Depot fire departments, Tooele County Fire Warden, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands responded to the fire. Fifty personnel were involved in fighting the fire Wednesday, with equipment including the two air tankers, two helicopters, four engines and two hotshot crews.

In addition to the Ellerbeck Fire, fire crews responded to a fire near South Willow Canyon on Tuesday afternoon, according to NTFD. Crews had responded to the same location Monday night during thunderstorms but could not locate a fire.

The blaze reignited Tuesday, slowly spreading through three acres before it was engaged by two brush trucks, an engine and a crew from Tooele Army Depot Fire Department, according to NFTD.