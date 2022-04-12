Elsie Bernice Hiatt, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, family member, and friend passed away peacefully April 6, 2022, at the age of 87. She is the fourth of five daughters born to Floyd Albert Hunt and Elsie Anna Laura Ostberg Hunt. She was born June 3, 1934, in Caineville, Utah, and attended schools in Wayne County.

On Sept. 12, 1953, she married Truman Edward (Tom) Hiatt (deceased). She is the mother of three children: Laura Louise Mackay, Truman Floyd (Tommy), and Truman Edward Jr. (deceased). She is the grandmother of four, great-grandmother of 11, step-great-grandmother of three.

She was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served many years as a worker in the Salt Lake Temple. She and her sister LaVerne served several years as volunteers at the Utah State Capitol during the legislative sessions. For much of her life, she lived in Kearns, Utah. For the last 25 years, until health became an issue, she lived in Grantsville, Utah, with her sister LaVerne. Thereafter, she lived with Laura or Tommy and eventually at the Beehive Home Care Center.

She was very creative. Among her creations were a clown and soft sculpture dolls, crocheting, craft, and beadwork. She was known for her salsa. She loved to share her creations. Bernice had a kind, happy and loving soul whose greatest joy was serving and caring for others. Through the years she lovingly cared for the children of close and extended family, as well as friends. She also helped care for her mother during the last few years of her life. The family is grateful to the Beehive Home Care Center in Riverton and the staff there who have lovingly cared for her for the last six months.

Bernice’s loved ones: husband Tom Hiatt (deceased); daughter Laura (Jeff) Mackay; sons Tommy (Elaine – deceased), Truman Edward (deceased); grandchildren Jamie (Bill) La Prelle with three children, Nathan (Marcie – deceased) Mackay with three children, two step-children, Doug (Liz) Mackay with four children, Austin Hiatt, Darren Kraemer; parents Floyd and Laura Hunt (deceased); sisters Lenore Hunt Peterson (deceased), Norma Busenbark (deceased), LaVerne Hunt, Shanna Simkins; plus many aunts, cousins, and friends.

Services were held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Grantsville 7th Ward, 415 W. Apple St., Grantsville. Interment followed at the Grantsville City Cemetery.