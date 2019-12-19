Elton Park to get more pickleball courts and lighting for night play

Tooele City Council also approves new swimming lesson fees ♦

The Tooele City Council approved three city parks and recreation resolutions at its meeting Wednesday.

The first resolution, presented to the City Council by Tooele City Parks and Recreation Director Darwin Cook, was a change order with The Tennis and Track Company, based in Salt Lake City, to install six additional pickleball courts at Elton Park.

On July 31, 2019, the city held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly constructed pickleball courts at Elton Park to replace the tennis courts located at 425 E. Birch Street.

According to Cook, because of the pickleball courts’ popularity, the city desires to construct six more courts.

The agreement between the city and the contractor outlines $121,836 with a contingency of 4.25%, totaling $127,000 to go toward building the courts.

The City Council moved to unanimously approve the contract change order.

Cook also presented a contract with Musco Sports Lighting, LLC, for the installation of court lighting at the park’s pickleball courts.

According to Cook, PAR tax revenues will go toward installing court lighting at the pickle ball courts at Elton Park. The contractor has submitted a price of $131,565 for the installation to be fully complete by April 15, 2020, as outlined in the contract.

The city council moved forward with unanimous approval.

As the last parks and recreation item of the evening, Cook presented an amendment to the City Council that proposes changes to the Pratt Aquatic Center’s swimming lesson fee schedule and amount.

The current swim lesson fee at the pool is currently $25 per participant, which, as noted by the City Council in a work meeting on Dec. 4, is significantly below than what is charged by other neighboring aquatic centers and doesn’t recover the city’s cost to provide swim lessons.

During the Dec. 4 meeting, the City Council discussed the amendment further after considering that current swim lesson fees do not differentiate between Tooele City residents and non-residents, despite residents paying property taxes that subsidize the Pratt Aquatic Center.

Previously, the summer fee for swim lessons was $20 and the winter fee was $30. The administration recommends increasing the resident swim lesson fee to a flat-rate $30 per participant for residents, and $40 per participant for non-residents.

“I think that’s completely fair,” said City Council chairman Steve Pruden.

“I don’t think our residents should have to carry the financial burden for outsiders coming to use our facilities,” he said. “Although we welcome them, I think they should have to pay their fair share.”

According to Cook, the new fee will help recoup the cost of providing swim lessons, and will lower the amount of subsidy needed to provide swim lessons and operate the pool.

The council unanimously approved the amendment.