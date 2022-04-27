Emergency awareness overnight drill

Tooele Respond, a non-profit aimed at being emergency ready and the Tooele County Emergency Management team held an overnight shelter drill at Tooele High School this past weekend to practice being ready for a natural disaster, such as an earthquake where a shelter may be needed.

“Annually, we do a series of exercises every April when the great Utah Shakeout occurs,” said Bucky Whitehouse, Tooele County Emergency Management Director. “This year, we decided to set up the shelter with our shelter team, who are a part of Tooele Respond. The shelter team goes through extra training to learn how to be dispatched to a location and set up a shelter in the case that we need a shelter.”

The exercise was held in the Tooele High School small gym from around 7 p.m. Friday to around 8 a.m. Saturday.

“When people showed up at the shelter, they had the opportunity to receive some training on how to be involved and help their community out by being on a shelter team,” Whitehouse said.

Shelter staff had the opportunity to receive first-hand training on how to manage the shelter, record each individual’s needs, like medical needs, and how to provide individuals with cots and blankets.