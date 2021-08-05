Emergency Management reports flood damage

Preliminary report shows 2.7 inches of rain in Settlement Canyon on Sunday ♦

So far the Tooele County Emergency Management has received reports of flood related damage from 125 locations throughout the county as a result of Sunday night’s storm.

Most of those reports have come from residences in a widespread area including Tooele City, Stockton, South Rim, Rush Valley, Grantsville and other areas, according to Bucky Whitehouse, TCEM director.

“89% of the reports are residential, 5% are businesses, and 2% are government infrastructure,” said Whitehouse.

Whitehouse emphasised that it is important for property owners to report flood related damage to the county.

“The state Department of Emergency Management is looking at combining the damage from flooding in Enoch and Cedar City with the damage in Salt Lake and Tooele County to apply for a declaration with the federal government to make funding available to help with the damage,” Whitehouse said.

Countywide, TCEM needs to document $256,000 in flood related damage that is not covered by insurance to apply for disaster relief, according Whitehouse.

“We can’t promise or guarantee any assistance will be available or approved,” Whitehouse said. “But we need the damage reported so we can send in an accurate report.”

Flood damage can be reported to the county at the website tcem.org, according to Whitehouse.

If approved, assistance comes in three forms: help for critical public infrastructure, individual assistance for homeowners and Small Business Administration loans.

Most disaster assistance is usually $5,000 or less, according to Whitehouse.

While Whitehouse said he is still working with the National Weather Service on final reports on the storm, preliminary data shows the NWS rain gauge in Settlement Canyon captured 2.7 inches of rain while the rain gauge at the Erda Airport weather station caught 1.3 inches of rain. Private monitors in south and east Tooele City, Stansbury Park and Erda reported around 2 inches of rain, Whitehouse said.

Settlement Canyon and Middle Canyon have been reopened. Soldier Canyon was still closed, as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We had a lot of debris on the road in Settlement and Middle canyons,” Whitehouse said. “The campground or ball park area in Settlement Canyon is still covered with debris.”

Soldier Canyon is closed because of the large machinery being used to clean up the canyon, he said.

“Part of the problem we were dealing with in Soldier Canyon is it takes about two hours for the rain that falls in the mountains to reach us on the valley floor,” Whitehouse said. “We had to wait for all that water to run out of the canyon — that’s why state Route 36 was closed, all that water had to run across the road.”

Weather Underground reporting stations in north Tooele City reported rain falling at the rate of over 2 inches per hour for a 15-20 minute period around 6 p.m. on Sunday evening’s.

The long drought contributed to larger than usual runoff from the storm.

“When the ground gets as dry as it was, it doesn’t absorb the water from a quick downpour like we had,” Whitehouse said. “It all runs off the ground as it falls, instead of some of it getting absorbed.”

Flood damage can be reported on the Tooele County Emergency Management website at tcem.org. The website also has flood related information. Whitehouse suggested that people with questions start by going to tcem.org and reviewing the information found there.

“The cities and public work sectors we have dealt with during and after the flood have all been very helpful,” Whitehouse said. “We are also appreciative of the many citizens who have offered help in cleaning up after this flood.”