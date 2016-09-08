Emergency Operations Center to hold public open house

September is National Preparedness Month, and the Tooele County Emergency Operations Center is opening its doors to show off its resources next Monday.

The public will be allowed into the EOC at 15 E. 100 South in Tooele City for tours and to review its capabilities from 5-8 p.m. First responders from local police, fire and ambulance agencies will also be on hand for the event.

Tooele County Emergency Management Director Bucky Whitehouse said attendees will also be able to view the operations room and the dispatch center, which are housed in the same building.

“They’ll also be able to go in and visit the 911 dispatchers and see who might be on the other end of 911 [calls],” Whitehouse said. “It’s an impressive thing to go in and see dispatchers at work.”

Some church and Scout groups visited the EOC open house last year, but Whitehouse hopes more residents will attend Monday.

“We think that people see and hear about the building, but they never are able to come in and actually see what’s inside of it and see what it’s capable of doing,” he said.

The EOC would be an important facility to residents, Tooele County and the state of Utah if a large-scale emergency occurred. The building was active and hosted staff from responding agencies during the July 19 fire in Tooele and the West Government Creek Fire, which is still burning outside of Vernon.

In addition to touring the EOC, open house attendees will be able to sign up for the county’s new emergency alert notification system, AlertSense. The new system allows residents to enroll their cell phone to receive updates for large-scale emergencies, Whitehouse said.

The application tells residents what to do in case of an emergency and notifies them when an event is occurring. Users are able to customize the information they receive and on which events, such as severe weather, floods, fires or missing and endangered children.

The 16,000-square-foot EOC was built in 2009 at a cost of $6 million. The project was paid for with $2.5 million from Tooele County, $2 million from the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preaparedness Program and $1.5 million in additional grant money.