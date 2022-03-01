Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

March 1, 2022
Sister Emily Webber recently returned home after successfully completing a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Due to COVID-19, she initially served in the Salt Lake Temple Square Mission for about one year. She was then able to serve in her original mission assignment, Leeds England, for the remainder of her mission. She has loved serving as a missionary. Sister Webber will be speaking this Sunday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m. in the Millpond Ward at the Stansbury Park Stake Center, 417 Benson Road. Emily is the daughter of James and Gidget Webber.

 

