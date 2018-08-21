Emotional resilience, Golden Rule topics of parent program Thursday

Educator aims to help parents combat bullying, build esteem ♦

Two community organizations have teamed up to launch the new school year with a program for parents featuring an award winning social skills educator.

Tooele County School District’s Parents as Partners and Tooele City’s Communities that Care are hosting an evening program with Brook Gibbs on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Tooele High School auditorium.

Gibbs teaches students, parents, and teachers how to build emotional resilience and live by the Golden Rule.

“Brook’s presentation will be a kickoff for the implementation of evidence-based school programs that help improve school climate, and reduce a child’s chance for drug and alcohol abuse, and depressive symptoms,” said Stacy Smart, Communities that Care director. “Parents that take time to learn and perfect skills that proactively bond them with youth help to build resilience and create a buffer from a myriad of risk factors for problem behaviors.”

Growing up in Colorado, Gibbs was subjected to bullying in school because of his small size. He said the bullying would cause him to break into tears or trigger an asthma attack.

Gibbs graduated from Horizon University San Diego in 2005 with a degree in pastoral counseling. He studied communication and media at San Diego State College for two years.

Gibbs started writing and speaking on the subject of bullying following the Columbine shooting that took place in his hometown of Littleton.

At over 1,500 school assemblies, Gibbs has taught emotional resilience and “The Golden Rule Game,” as strategies to combat bullying and to build self-worth, self-confidence, and self-esteem.

The Tooele High School auditorium is located at 301 W. Vine St., Tooele City.