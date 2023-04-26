EnergySolutions Aquatic Center opening delayed

Waiting for pool parts may put off opening until July ♦

The Energy Solutions Aquatic Center at the Deseret Peak Complex, once Utah’s largest outdoor swimming pool, will not open as usual for Memorial Day weekend in 2023.

Tooele Parks and Recreations staff announced on Tuesday, April 25 that they estimate the opening of the aquatic center to be delayed until the beginning of July 2023.

Damage due to sinking of the pool structure and waterlines of the 20-year old pool along with waiting for parts to make repairs will delay the opening of the aquatic center, according to Tooele County Parks and Recreation Center staff.

Once snow receded and staff was able to excavate around the lap pool, the damage that was found was too severe for a quick fix.

Over the lifetime of the pool, the pool and the water lines that wrap around the outside of the pool have settled several inches independent of each other resulting in leaks and drain blockage.

Facility management has known for many years that the pool and its main water lines were settling and causing incremental sinking of the structure. They tried to mitigate the settling with different fixes that would allow the pool to open on time each year, but this year it was discovered that the main water lines and return lines settled more than anticipated, and the scope of the issue was larger than originally determined.

Restoration of the pool will require installation of concrete supports underneath the water lines tied to the pool wall that will run at intervals of about every eight feet. Tying the water lines to the pool wall will allow the pool and water lines to settle together as one large connected structure, hopefully eliminating damage that occurs when one part sinks more than the other.

While the repairs will call for some additional excavation and pouring of concrete, most of the delay in the renovation will be caused by waiting for parts to be manufactured and shipped, according to Corey Bullock, Tooele County Parks and Recreation director.

“We understand that the Energy Solutions Aquatics Center is a desired and valuable asset used by many people during the summer months,” Bullock said. “We know that this is an inconvenience and not ideal, but by taking the steps we are taking to fix the pool, we are trying to ensure the pool is around for many more years to be enjoyed. We will also use the down time to upgrade the water toys and the fencing.”

People who have scheduled swimming lessons and events before July at the Energy Solutions Aquatic Center will be contacted to reschedule or receive a refund for any money that has been paid.

Tooele County Parks and Recreation suggested some possible alternatives for people seeking swimming lessons and aquatic recreation in the month of June while the Deseret Peak Aquatic Center is closed.

There are some options for swimming lessons and water activities at Tooele City’s Pratt Aquatic Center and the Stansbury Park Swimming Pool. Both facilities offer swimming lessons and are open for water recreation.

There is also the Lakepoint Swim School that offers private swimming lessons. Other facilities close by, but outside of the Tooele Valley are the Sports Complex in Salt Lake City, West Valley Family Fitness Center, Centennial Outdoor Pool, Taylorsville Pool, and the Magna Outdoor Pool.