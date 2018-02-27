EnergySolutions seeks additional landfill in county’s West Desert

Site would be used for non-hazardous, non-radioactive waste ♦

A resolution to allow EnergySolutions to start the process of permitting and licensure for a non-hazardous and non-radioactive waste landfill next to its current low-level radioactive waste operation in Tooele County has passed the Utah Senate and is waiting for a hearing in a House committee.

“The landfill would be for non-radioactive, non-hazardous waste that EnergySolutions receives from the decommissioning of reactors,” said Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City.

Thatcher released Senate Joint Resolution 11 on Feb 6. Approval of the resolution by the Legislature is required by state law as the first step in allowing EnergySolutions to start the permitting process for a landfill, according to Thatcher.

Currently, EnergySolutions puts non-hazardous, non-radioactive material that it receives with Class A low-level radioactive waste.

“That process is inefficient and expensive,” Thatcher said.

Thatcher estimated that opening the landfill at EnergySolutions’ current site would add an additional 30 jobs and increase the state’s tax revenue.

The Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee passed SJR 11 out of its committee with a favorable recommendation with a 6-0 vote on Feb. 6.

The resolution passed the full Senate on Feb. 23 with a 25-2 vote.

The resolution is on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee.

If SJR 11 is passed by the House, EnergySolutions will need to have its operation plan for the landfill approved by Tooele County, the state Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control, and the governor.

Thatcher’s Senate district includes parts of Tooele County. The House sponsor of SJR 11 is Doug Sagers, R-Tooele.