EnergySolutions to keep its name on Deseret Peak’s pool

Agreement signed Tuesday is for five years at $25K a year ♦

The EnergySolutions name will sit on top of the aquatics center at Deseret Peak Complex for five more years.

The Tooele County Commission approved an agreement Tuesday with the company for naming rights at $25,000 per year.

The agreement includes a provision that allows for automatic renewal for an additional five years, according to Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman.

“I appreciate EnergySolutions for all the support they give in the community,” Bateman said. “This is a great agreement.”

EnergySolutions entered into a naming right agreement for Deseret Peak’s aquatics facility in 2014, after the facility had been closed for one season due to the county’s financial crisis.

That original agreement called for Deseret Peak to pay $35,000 per year for three years.

“We are proud of the partnership we have with Tooele County,” said Casey Hill, EnergySolutions vice president for government relations. “The naming rights for the aquatic center is something that we started three years ago. It has been a very worthwhile endeavor for us. It is something our employees have taken great pride in and the facility is one that we are proud to be attached with.”

The new agreement is for less money than the previous agreement because EnergySolutions has also agreed to pay for upgrading the facility’s signs, according to Bateman.

“EnergySolutions will probably pay more for signs than what they are paying the county,” Bateman said.

Hill said EnergySolutions wants people to know that they are committed to Tooele County.

“We want to make it clear to the county leaders and the citizens, as well as our employees, that we intend to be associated with the county long term,” Hill said. “We are not going anywhere. We are very pleased with our business. Business is going well and we are grateful to be able to be where we are.”

Along with the naming rights, EnergySolutions will receive free passes for their Clive facility’s employees.

“Those passes are only available to our employees at the Clive facility,” Hill said. “We offer it to them as a thank you for the work they do for our company.”

Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner thanked Hill for EnergySolutions’ contribution to the community.

“We appreciate a corporate sponsor that is willing to step up and take the opportunity to be known and to stay here,” Bitner said.

EnergySolutions is an international nuclear services company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. It operates a low-level radioactive waste disposal facility in Tooele County at Clive.

EnergySolutions is one of the top 10 largest private-sector employers in Tooele County, according to the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

EnergySolutions is also one of the largest property taxpayers in the county, according to county tax records.

In 2015 EnergySolutions helped the county accelerate the extension of Village Boulevard to state Route 138 in Stansbury Park by agreeing to pre-pay $1.7 million in mitigation fees to the county, according to Bitner.