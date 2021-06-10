Engine 11 at the Tooele Valley Museum turns 111

On Friday, Tooele City is throwing a birthday party at the Tooele Valley Museum for engine 11 — the oldest train engine in the county.

The celebration will begin on Friday at the Tooele Valley Museum and Historical Park located at 35 N. Broadway Street at 10:30 a.m. and go until 12:30 p.m.

The event is free to the public and will include train rides for children, photos with the birthday train, museum exhibits on display, and party bags.

The Tooele Valley Railway #11 was completed in April 1910 as part of a ten-engine order originally commissioned by the Buffalo and Susquehanna Railroad as B&SR#169 — now known as engine 11, according to Jared Lyman, chairman of the Tooele Valley Museum board.

“This order was built by the American Locomotive Company and B&SR#169 was completed in the ALCO Brooks factory in Dunkirk, New York,” Lyman said.

The engine is a 2-8-0, which means it has two pilot wheels, eight powered driving wheels, and no trailing wheels.

It was also known as a consolidation type locomotive-a popular freight engine design in the early 20th century, according to Lyman.

“Despite sharing a common design language for the time, ALCO and other manufactures would tailor specific engines to their customer’s specifications; as such #169 and its nine sister engines- were in a way wholly unique,” Lyman explained.

Engines like #169 ran at slow speeds but were strong and could haul long freight trains.

“This would have been primarily coal coming out of Pennsylvania,” Lyman said.

The boiler jacket of #169 was clad in American Iron, a bare metal that would have given the engine a shiny, reflective finish with painted trim.

“The Buffalo and Susquenhanna Railroad went bankrupt before it was able to finalize the purchase for its 10 locomotives. As such, ALCO kept #169 in their stock where it sat for several years,” Lyman said.

In April 1912, the Tooele Valley Railway bought two of the B%SR’s engines — #169 and sister engine #170.

These engines became Tooele Valley Railway #11 and #12, according to Lyman.

“These two new engines supplanted the fleet of small engines that had ran the railroad in the years prior, since the consolidations had enough strength to pull both freight cars and passenger trains up and down the railroad’s route along Vine Street and up to the smelter,” Lyman said. “This was grueling and demanding work, as the smelter needed a 24/7 supply of ore, coal, coke, and workers to remain operating.”

After a few years, the railway acquired two more consolidations from the Butte Anaconda and Pacific Railroad in Montana, #10 and #9.

“These four consolidation engines would serve the railroad through the 1920’s, through the Great Depression and during the copper and lead boom during World War Two,” Lyman said.

During its active years in Tooele, #11’s equipment was rebuilt, modified, replaced, and repainted.

The original #169 was replaced with new details — black paint, a new switching pilot that replaced the original cowcatcher, and extended bunkers on the tender for coal allowing the engine to run longer between needing to refuel, according to Lyman.

During its career, #11 was caught in a snow storm in 1949, trapped in a snowbank east of the current golf course for several days while rescue crews dug it out.

After World War Two, the copper prices dropped and the copper smelter was shut down, leaving only lead and zinc production in Tooele, according to Lyman.

“The passenger trains were replaced by bus service and privately owned cars. Rail traffic began to decrease on the railroad and gradually the other four consolidations were slowly retired over the 1950’s. #11 has been recently re-shopped and repaired, so it remained running in regular service into 1955. In February of that year, it pulled a train of rail enthusiasts onboard one of the Western Pacific Railway’s Zephyrette self-propelled Rail Diesel cars up to the smelter as a final hoorah for steam and passenger service on the Tooele Valley Railway,” Lyman said.

Later that summer, #11 was left as the last remaining operational steam engine on the railroad.

#12, #11’s sister was scrapped the following year.

The other eight engines were also scrapped during that time.

“This left #11 as the only survivor of the original ten locomotives that were part of its build order,” Lyman explained.

For the remainder of the 1950’s and into the 60’s, #11 saw occasional use.

“Every 90 days or so, the diesel would have to be inspected and on those days, #11 was taken out of storage and fired up again to run the railroad,” Lyman stated. “Sometimes the diesel would have to be sent to Union Pacific’s Warm Springs shops in downtown Salt Lake City and then #11 would operate the railroad for several days while the diesel was being repaired in Salt Lake.”

In the early 1960’s, the parts started wearing out on the engine and it was no longer economical to make repairs.

In 1963, according to Lyman, it was decided upon that #11 had reached the end of its operational life.

The city planned a retirement ceremony and #11 pulled a freight train through town on May 20, 1963.

After the ceremony fires in the engine were dropped and the next day the boiler on the engine was legally condemned, formally ending the engine’s service life.

The locomotive moved from the smelter, to the city park, to the Tooele Valley Museum when it opened in 1982.

Engine #11 has been on display ever since, according to Lyman.

“In its early years at the museum volunteers and former railroad workers helped to spiff up #11’s appearance, restoring missing gauges and equipment, and forming traditions such as the regular Christmas lights,” Lyman said. “The engine turned 100 years old in 2010, making it part of Tooele’s oldest and longest-lived residents!”