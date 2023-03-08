Our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend Enid Parkinson Peterson passed away March 7, 2023, in Grantsville, Utah, at the age of 98. She was born Feb. 26, 1925, in Grantsville, and was the last surviving child of Parley Q. and Elizabeth Ruth Binnell Parkinson. Her siblings Charles, Parley Ray, and Owen Parkinson, Ruth Lavell Bowman, and Mary Ann Holden all proceeded her in death. She attended schools in Grantsville and graduated from Grantsville High School with the Class of 1943.

Enid and Joe W. Peterson were married Jan. 5, 1945, in Ely, Nevada. This union was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. They celebrated 70 years together prior to Joe’s passing in 2015.

Enid was proceeded in death by her husband, her son Kent W. (Barbara) and daughter JoAnn (Gale, deceased) Hanson. She is survived by two sons Roger (Maureen) and Joe Ray (Judy), daughter-in-law Barbara (Tom) Hammond. Also surviving are grandchildren Brian and Katie Peterson (children of Kent and Barbara); Andrew, Alex, Aaron Peterson, and Ashley Baird (children of Roger and Maureen); and Mark and Brett Peterson and Michelle Morrell (children of Joe Ray and Judy). She is also loved by 33 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at the Grantsville West Stake Center, 115 E. Cherry St., Grantsville, Utah, Saturday March 11, 2023, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Grantsville City Cemetery.

We express our appreciation to Tricia Smith and her staff at Diamond Jane’s Assisted Living Center for their kind and compassionate care of Enid for the last 8 years.