Enjoy hot soup and buy student art at Tooele High School on Friday

Hot Soup-Warm Hearts fundraiser coincides with THS art show ♦

Students in Tooele High School’s pottery class have been busy finishing and firing ceramic bowls in preparation for the art department’s 10th annual Hot Soup – Warm Hearts night.

This Friday from 5-8 p.m., the THS commons area will be filled with the aroma of hot soup accompanied by the ambience of music and dance provided by the school’s band, orchestra and dance students.

Hot soup will be served to the public and a silent auction for pottery bowls and other artwork will be held in the commons area, according to THS pottery teacher Chris Wilcox.

The entry fee for one person is two cans or more of food, which is good for one bowl of hot soup. For groups of two, the entry fee is either four or more cans of food or a new or used blanket. Additional bowls of soup will be available for $2.

The selection of soups served will be donated by local restaurants, according to Wilcox.

All of the donated food and blankets, along with the price of additional bowls of soup, art auction proceeds, and any cash donations will be given to the Tooele Valley Resource Center.

The resource center, operated by Valley Behavioral Health, relies on grants and local donations to assist Tooele County families in crisis.

In addition to the soup and art auction, the THS Art Show is in progress at the top of the stairs above the commons area. A variety of artwork includings pottery, paintings, drawings and photography are on display.

The art show will be on display through the evening of Nov. 27. The public is welcome to view the art show anytime the school building is open, according to Wilcox.

Tooele High School is located at 301 W. Vine Street in Tooele City. Entrance to THS commons area is through the school’s front doors on Vine Street.