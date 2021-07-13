Enraged driver escalates incident

Road rage ends in crash ♦

A driver in Tooele City is alleged to have intentionally crashed his truck into a car that pulled out in front of him on Tooele City’s Main Street Monday afternoon.

Tooele City Police Officers were dispatched to 1280 N. Main Street by Walmart for a traffic accident at 2:30 p.m., on Monday, according to Jeremy Hansen, public information officer.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix and driver of a Dodge Ram truck.

“The male driver of the Grand Prix said that he had cut off the driver of the Dodge Ram near the area of Home Depot,” Hansen said. “They were both traveling southbound. The Dodge Ram got up by the Grand Prix near 1280 North Main. The Dodge Ram intentionally hit the Pontiac Grand Prix. This caused the Dodge Ram to go over the barrier right there at 1280 North and then the Dodge Ram clipped the back end of a belly dump trailer semi.”

“Both the Grand Prix and the Dodge Ram were totaled because of the road rage incident, according to Hansen.

The semitruck has some damage to its rear.

The driver of the Dodge Ram has been identified as Erin Price, a 40-year-old Tooele resident.

Price was booked into the Tooele County Detention Facility on Monday for aggravated assault, which could land Price with a third-degree felony.

No injuries were reported.

There has been an increase of road rage related incidents in Tooele County recently, according to Hamsen.

“The biggest thing to stay safe around drivers with road rage is not to become heated back,” Hansen explained. “You know? Like, if you have two heated parties the chance of an accident goes up. If you see someone driving recklessly, call it into dispatch. You don’t need to pursue them or chase after them. Just give dispatch a call. Sometimes it’s best to pull over and get out of the way of the driver that’s out of control. You know, turn off on a side road or pull into a parking lot, or anything like that to avoid the confrontation.”

Those driving who encounter an enraged driver should call dispatch at 435-882-5600, Hansen said.