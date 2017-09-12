Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

September 12, 2017
Ensemble to present 3 concerts this week

The Pioneer Valley Chamber Ensemble, which includes seven singers and a five-piece string orchestra, will present three concerts this week in Tooele Valley. All members of the group are from Tooele County.

The ensemble will present an evening of classical music with excerpts from Bach’s B Minor Mass, Magnificat, Cantata 51 and Handel’s Messiah. The ensemble is under the direction of Pamela Dale and Betta Nash.

Members of the orchestra include Jenean Christensen, Mary Olney, Cherie Martin, Elise Watson and Michelle Mourtgos.

Singers include Heidi Robinson, Elizabeth Hale, Jenni Trimble, Amber Scott, Barbara Wallace and Greg Briggs.

The first concert is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Grantsville City Library, 42 Bowery Street.

The second concert will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 1784 Aaron Drive, Tooele.

The third concert will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Saint Marguerite’s Catholic Church, 15 S. 7th Street, Tooele.

