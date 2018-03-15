Enterprise to provide vehicles for county school district fleet

The Tooele County School District has entered into an agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management that is expected to save the school district $775,000 over a 10-year period.

The agreement will reduce overall vehicle costs for the school district while providing safer vehicles, according to Lark Reynolds, the school district’s business administrator.

“Enterprise has helped us right-size our current fleet of vehicles, and over a five-year period, will replace all vehicles with newer, more fuel-efficient models that require less maintenance,” Reynolds said.

The school district has a non-school bus fleet of 100 vehicles, with an average age of about 10 years.

Some vehicles are over 15 years old, according to Reynolds.

The vehicles are used by school and district staff for official school business and student activities.

After analyzing the school district’s needs, Enterprise Fleet Management identified ways for the school district to manage its fleet more efficiently. It developed a strategy that includes downsizing the fleet by 10 underutilized vehicles and replacing outdated vehicles with newer models every five years.

Enterprise is delivering an initial 45 vehicles to the school district in 2018.

The new vehicles are expected to provide a 40-percent improvement in fuel economy and lower emissions, while requiring less maintenance overall.

The average maintenance cost is expected to be cut by more than two-thirds of the district’s current average monthly cost per vehicle.

“Our customized program will help the school district operate more efficiently by modernizing its fleet to maximize performance, reduce risk, save time and cut costs,” said Trevor Banks, account executive for Enterprise Fleet Management in Utah.

In addition to leasing the new vehicles, Enterprise is providing vehicle licensing, registration and regular maintenance.

Enterprise uses local businesses to provide routine service and delivery of the vehicles. Once the vehicles have reached the optimum point in their lifecycle, Enterprise said it will apply its remarketing expertise to ensure the school district receives the highest possible resale value for its fleet.

“The money we save can ultimately reinvest into our schools,” Reynolds said.