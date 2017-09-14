EPA retells smelter’s timeline during history presentation

Wildlife is increasing and the area is as green as ever, according to a manager from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Erna Waterman made those comments about the International Smelting and Refining Reclamation Site two miles northeast of Tooele City.

The EPA project manager for the site delved into the history of the mining operation during a meeting of the Tooele County Historical Society on Tuesday night. About 35 people attended the event at the Tooele Pioneer Museum.

“The EPA started to reclaim 3,000 acres in the area back in 1986,” Waterman said. “We spent a number of years doing aggressive reclamation.”

The site consists of the Pine Canyon Conservation Area, the Pine Canyon/Lincoln township area, and the Tooele Valley Railroad. Site investigations found heavy metal contamination in soils, tailings and slag. Following cleanup, the EPA took the site off the Superfund program’s National Priorities List in October 2011, according to the EPA’s website.

Tooele was primarily an agricultural community prior to 1900, Waterman said.

“It was transformed into an industrialized city during the first half of the 20th century,” she said. “The population increased to 5,000 by 1930.”

The big buildings on Tooele’s historic Main Street came about because of this transformation, Waterman added.

“It all happened because of the opening of the smelter and the construction of railroads,” she said.

Waterman said 600 men worked on construction of the smelter on a 200-acre site in 1908. A 4.5 mile aerial tramway was constructed in 1909. It had the ability to transport approximately 1,200 tons of ore per day.

“The Utah Society of Engineers paid a visit to the site and declared it a new modern and perfect plant,” Waterman said. “It was a hopping place to be back then. It’s hard to imagine now because there’s not much of it left.”

Utah Metals Company drove an 11,000-foot tunnel. From 1910 to 1920, the smelter reached full production activity, processing up to 4,000 tons of ore per day.

Elton Tunnel construction began in 1937 and was completed in 1941. It was used to transport both ore and personnel, as well as a way to transport water for the dewatering process.

In the 1950s, the tunnel became unusable due to instability. It was buried in 1976.

In 1941, a slag treatment plant was added to recover zinc and lead. Waterman said copper smeltering operations were shut down in 1946 due to the collapse of the copper market.

From 1946 to the 1970s, lead smeltering continued until excessive maintenance costs reduced the profitability and caused the smelting company to shut down, she said.

“It caused over 30 area mines to cease operation,” Waterman said. “The shutdowns were because of the economy, not the environment. Those who were around back then, however, say the air quality impacted their lives.”

During its prime, the smelter provided 5,200 full-time jobs. The smelter supported 5/8 of the population of Tooele County in 1920. It cost $3 million to build the first smelter, which is the equivalent of $6.8 million today.

Waterman said the smelter refined and treated 750,000 tons of material annually for 60 years.

She said the objective of the Pine Canyon Conservation Area is to assure the property will be retained forever in its natural, scenic, open space condition and to prevent use that would impair or interfere with the wildlife habitat or other conservation values of the area.