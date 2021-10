An equipment failure caused a power outage for over an hour on Oct. 9 in Tooele City.

Around 10:52 p.m. Saturday, a Rocky Mountain Power equipment failure caused the outage, according to RMP public information officer Jasen Lee.

Residents reported flames below the power lines in the area of 1000 N. 400 West, which may have been associated with the outage but Lee wasn’t able to verify this information.

The outage affected roughly 1,500 customers and was back on by 12:39 a.m. on Oct. 10.