Erda adopts land use ordinance

Building moratorium lifted ♦

Erda City adopted their land use ordinance, a zoning map and a subdivision ordinance during their July 28 meeting in the basement of the Tooele County Building.

As a result of approving the land use ordinance, Erda City Council also voted to lift the moratorium on issuing new permits for construction or alteration existing structures and the approval of new subdivisions and developments.

Erda City’s land use ordinance is 157 pages long with around 22 chapters. It borrows language from Tooele County’s land use ordinance, according to Erda City Council chairman Jess Bird.

Before final adoption, both the Erda Planning Commission and the Erda City Council proposed and adopted changes and tweaks in the ordinance language that made the code unique to Erda City.

The City Council spent time in three meetings before adopting the land use ordinance in a fourth meeting.

Bird said the City Council didn’t necessarily review the ordinance line-by-line during their meetings, however the published minutes for their July 21 meeting, in outline form, has entries ‘a’ through ‘zzzz’ listed under the discussion of the land use ordinance.

“We did make some surgical changes,” Bird said. “Erda’s animal allowance point system was made permanent, allowing up to 6 horses on a 1-acre lot and up to 22 on a 5-acre lot.”

Bird also said there were some items in the land use ordinance that should make Erda a little more friendly to AirBnB-type operations. He also said that he tried to reduce the need for conditional use permits as much as possible with mixed results.

“More home-based businesses should be able to get licenses now, without having to go through what I consider to be a ‘highly subjective’ conditional use permit process,” Bird said. “And more low-impact home businesses should be able to register their business in Erda without paying any fees at all.”

Bird said he pushed very hard to try and make it possible for someone who invests in finishing out a basement mother-in-law apartment to be able to convert that into a duplex should the owner ever choose to move. He said his intent was to make it possible for people other than “well-connected developers” to own and operate multi-tenant rentals in the city.

“As the law was adopted, your basement apartment in Erda is no longer rentable once the owner’s primary residence address changes,” Bird said. “I don’t think it goes too far to say that only rich, well-connected developers with friends in high places will be able to have a multi-tenant rental in Erda. … In an attempt to preserve Erda’s rural lifestyle, we’ve unwittingly created a monopoly on multi-tenant rentals.”

The land use map adopted by the Erda City Council has the same zoning that existed in Erda under the county. However any proposed changes must conform with the Erda City General plan and be reviewed by the Erda City Planning Commission before being passed on to the Erda City Council for final action.

Conformance with the general plan does not guarantee approval of a zone change request. Zoning map changes, according to state and Erda City code, are discretionary legislative decisions, states the Erda City code.

Erda City’s General Plan was also borrowed from Tooele County and revised.

At the time Tooele County started working on updating their general plan, Erda was unincorporated, so Psomas, the county’s planning consultant, prepared some general plan suggestions for Erda.

The Erda City Council hired Psomas as their consultant. Psomas held a public meeting for Erda City and met with a group of Erda stakeholders before revising and presenting a draft general plan to Erda City in June.

As far as future land use, the Erda General Plan defines four “community service” districts.

Community service districts help guide development while protecting the rights of land owners and residents. These districts will also help distinguish development patterns based on community context, and local residential preferences.

There are no set densities for the low, medium, and high intensity residential areas as density should be established based on the surrounding context at the time of submittal, the City’s Vision, and best practices, according to the Erda General Plan.

Since their first meeting on Nov. 30, 2021, along with dealing with other issues, the Erda City Council has adopted the city’s code, general plan, land use map, and land use ordinance as the new city emerges from its nest and unfolds its wings.