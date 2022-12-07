Erda and County reach agreement on roads, law enforcement

The city of Erda now has an agreement for road maintenance and law enforcement that runs through June 2024, with the possibility of renewal after a review before the expiration of the agreement.

The Tooele County Council unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with Erda City for road maintenance and law enforcement services for Erda during the County Council’s Nov. 29 meeting.

The Erda City Council met in an emergency meeting in the basement of the County Building after the County Council meeting to authorize their chairman to sign the agreement.

Tooele County has been providing road maintenance and law enforcement services for Erda City under an interlocal agreement since Erda was incorporated in January 2022.

Initially, the County Council indicated it preferred to provide the services for an interim finite amount of time.

The agreements call for the county to provide the same level of service it provided in Erda prior to incorporation. For road maintenance, Erda City agreed to pay the county all the Class C road funds they receive from the state.

For law enforcement, Erda City has been paying the county $56,096 per quarter. Under the new agreement, the county asked for $72,996 quarterly from Oct. 1, 2022 through December 2022 and then $85,475 quarterly through the end of June 2024.

The new figure represents 70% of the Sheriff’s Office municipal services budget and a 15% administrative fee. However, Erda City counter offered, and the County Council accepted, to base the law enforcement fee on 65% of the municipal services law enforcement budget and an administrative fee of 12.5%.

Even with the reduction in the law enforcement fee, Erda City council member and treasurer Terry Miner reminded council members that the new agreement is over the current budget and will require a budget amendment. The agreement will cost about half of the property tax collected for Erda City, he said.

The County Council members indicated that they would be amenable to considering renewing the agreement after June 2024, although the contract contains a provision allowing either party to cancel the agreement without cause with a 90 day notice.

“This is a good agreement,” said council member Scott Wardle. “We’ve come a long way in a year. It may not be everything you [Erda] wanted or everything we wanted, but it is a good template that we can build off of. Erda City Council has had a tough job governing. I thank you for what you have done.”