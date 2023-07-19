Erda approves public infrastructure district

Property owners in new development will pay new tax to cover infrastructure costs ♦

The Erda City Council approved the creation of four public infrastructure districts requested by the developers of Oquirrh Point during their July 13 meeting at the Tooele County Building auditorium.

The Utah State Legislature gave cities and counties the ability to create PIDs in 2019. PIDs are a funding mechanism to finance new public infrastructure in a new develop. PIDs may bond for infrastructure projects and then pay the bonds back from assessment fees or property taxes collected from property owners within the boundaries of the PID.

Once created, the PID becomes a separate entity from the city or county that created it. PIDs are initially governed by a three member appointed board of trustees, which transforms eventually into an elected board. The body that creates the PID also approves a governing document that defines the purpose and boundaries of the RDA along with the maximum tax rate and other limitations on the PID.

The Erda City Council approved for PIDs, district 1, 2 and 3 are residential areas of 0.07 acres each and district 4 is a commercial area of 0.07 acres. The governing document shows an annexation area of 561 acres that can be annexed into the PIDs’.

The total debt limit for the districts was set at $45 million with a maximum tax rate of $4 per $1,000 of taxable value for districts 1, 2, and 3 and $10 per $1,000 in district 4.

The City Council voted 3-1 to create the PIDs. Council member Terry Miner was not present at the meeting. Council members Scott Droubay, Kael Martin and Craog Smith voted for the PIDs. Council chairman Jess Bird was the lone dissenting vote.

Bird said he had a number of issues with PIDs including that they are created by the city and individuals that are not impacted by the new tax to pay off the bonds.

“Many of these citizens, who are unaffected by the new tax, may hope to benefit by the creation of the PID and lobby accordingly,” Bird said. “The PID is funded by investors who are not involved in decisions regarding spending, construction, or even management, but are resting easy knowing that the government will enforce the repayment of their bonds, with interest.”

PID board members who have made no financial investment into the PID and take on no risk themselves, leaves room for malinvestment and overspending. The projects that the PID funds and manages will almost certainly benefit others who are not paying for it, so the lure and tendency for oversizing is likely, according to Bird.

“PIDs are not an example of limited government, are not true capitalism, are not founded upon sound principles,” said Bird.

Oquirrh Point lies between state Route 36 and Droubay Road and includes a parcel of property north of Erda Way to south of the 33rd Parkway.