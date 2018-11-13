Erda citizens want rezones on a ballot

The Erda Brothers 3 may sound like a musical group, but it’s an effort by some Erda residents to gather enough signatures on three petitions to let citizens vote on three different rezone requests for Erda property already approved by the Tooele County Commission.

And that may be just for starters. The Erda residents behind the Brothers 3 are also anticipating petitions to send land use decisions approved for Shoshone Village, Skywalk and Adobe Rock Ranch to the public for a vote, according to Kelli McFadden, one of the Erda residents gathering signatures for the Erda Brothers 3.

Erda residents supporting the Brothers 3 petitions are using a right of the people guaranteed by the Utah State Constitution, along with procedures outlined by the state Legislature in state code. That right is to collect signatures for referenda to put recent rezone requests approved by the county commission on a general election ballot for voters to either confirm or overturn.

“This isn’t a fight against a developer,” McFadden said. “We are not against growth, but we feel that things need to slow down.”

The three parcels involved in the Brothers 3 petitions include developments proposed by Erda resident Joe White.

Two of the petitions are for rezone requests approved by the county commission for two parcels south of Excelsior Academy on Erda Road west of state Route 36.

Both parcels were zoned rural residential with 5-acre minimum lot sizes and the request was to rezone them to R-1-10, residential with 10,000-square-foot minimum lots. However, in the application for both rezone requests, White asked for a zoning condition that would limit the overall density to 2.77 residences per acre.

White said his plan is to use both parcels to develop 10,000-square foot lots on a total of 121 acres while leaving 73 acres for open space and infrastructure improvements.

The third petition in the Erda Brothers 3 group is for a rezone request approved for a 109-acre parcel in east Erda that is west of Droubay Road and north of Bryan Road from rural residential with a 5-acre minimum lot size to rural residential with 1-acre minimum lot size.

All three rezone requests were approved by the county commission at its Oct. 16 meeting.

“We need to think before we act on permanent change,” McFadden said. “Erda has traditionally been 5-acre lots, to change that is disturbing. I’m not against anybody. I just want responsible growth.”

A referendum is a vote placed on a ballot by a petition to repeal a law or ordinance enacted by a legislative body. In this case the legislative body is the county commission.

Land use and zoning ordinances, including changes in zoning designations, are legislative decisions subject to a referendum, according to Office of the Property Rights Ombudsman.

A proposed referendum has to be submitted to the Tooele County Clerk within five days after the legislation that is the subject of the referendum is passed, according to state code.

The county clerk then has five days after receiving a referendum to prepare petition materials for the sponsors of the referendum.

Once the clerk has provided the petition forms, the petitioners have 45 days to collect enough signatures to put the referendum on the ballot, according to Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette.

Enough, in this case, is 12.5 percent of the number of votes cast for president in Tooele County in the last presidential election, which is 2,729, according to Gillette.

After the signatures are collected, Gillette said she will verify the signatures and then the county attorney has 25 days to issue a legal opinion on the validity of the referendum.

If the signature gatherers are successful at collecting enough signatures, and the petition is declared valid, the rezone requests will be on the next general election ballot, which will be November 2020. However, the county commission may opt to hold a special election at an earlier time, according to Gillette.

Anybody registered to vote in Tooele County is eligible to sign the petitions and, if the referenda reach the ballot, all registered voters in Tooele County will be eligible to vote.

The Erda Brothers 3 proponents aren’t taking any chances with the number of signatures; their goal is to collect 7,000 signatures, according to McFadden.

The signatures need to be turned in by the petition sponsors to the county by Dec. 7, McFadden said.

The biggest concerns people express when signing the petitions have been about water, traffic, and overcrowding of schools, according to McFadden.

“People with livestock are concerned about water,” she said. “The water level in their wells is dropping. They know water is short.”

Petition signature gatherers will be at the Lake Point Fire Station on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the Erda Fire Station on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to McFadden.