Erda City and Oquirrh Point sign agreement

Density stays but Erda makes some gains ♦

Oquirrh Point Development and Erda City have struck a deal.

The Erda City Council approved an amendment to the master development plan for the Oquirrh Point master planned community during their meeting in the basement of the Tooele County Building on April 7, 2022.

In November 2021,the same month that the Erda City Council was elected, the Tooele County Council approved a development agreement for the Oquirrh Point planned community.

Oquirrh Point is on 360 acres off of state Route 36 and east of Cimmarron Way.

A multi-page agreement, some Erda residents objected to the density allowed by the development agreement — an average of 3.5 residential units per acre.

At the April 7 meeting, a few Erda residents spoke during the public comment period. They said that they consider the incorporation election and past referendum votes as a statement that the residents of Erda do not want that kind of density in their city.

After the incorporation of Erda City, it was inevitable that the City Council would eventually need to make a decision to accept the County’s development agreement for Oquirrh Point or find a way to fight it.

During a March 16 special Erda City Council meeting, the City Council decided to enter into mediation with Oquirrh Point Development with a representative of the state of Utah Office of the Property Rights Ombudsman as mediator.

Erda City was under a gun time wise.

Oquirrh Point Development found a buyer for their project and asked Erda City for an estoppel certificate. The terms of the development agreement require that the certificate be issued 20 days from the timer it is requested.

The estoppel certificate verifies that the developer is not in default of the agreement and may make certain representations about the agreement itself, according to John Brehms, Erda City attorney.

During negotiations, the Property Rights Ombudsman determined that OquirrhPoint Development received “vested rights” to develop their project according to the laws in effect at the time their development agreement was approved.

“A subsequent incorporation of a municipality or a petition that proposes the incorporation of a municipality does not affect a land use application approved by a county …,” reads state code.

The ombudsman decided that this state code applies to the Oquirrh Point development agreement, meaning the right to development flows through to the developer, Brehms said.

Brehms noted that there is one thing in state law that trumps vested rights, that is a “compelling, countervailing public interest,” Brehms said.

After discussion with the ombudsman, Brehms said he and the ombudsman estimated that it was a 50-50 chance of framing a “compelling, countervailing public interest” argument that would be upheld in court.

“It would be no better than throwing dice,” he said.

Council member Scott Droubay said from what he understands the probability was more like 80-20 against the city.

If the City Council decided to take the chance and lost, the results could be bankruptcy and the end of Erda City with taxpayers within the city’s boundaries on the hook for $50 million in damages.

“That would be about $15,000 per taxpayer,” Smith said.

Council chairman Jess Bird said it was a risk he wasn’t willing to take, for the city or the taxpayers.

Instead the City Council chose to negotiate with Oquirrh Point Development and amend the development agreement with some points that would protect Erda City.

The average density of 3.5 homes per appeared to be immutable, a right granted by the County at the time the agreement was approved.

Erda City gained a few points in the “First Amendment to Master Development Agreement For Oquirrh Point a Master Planned Community:”

The developer agrees to assume all County obligations related to the intersection of SR-36 and 33rd Parkway. If additional property is needed, the developer will acquire and pay for it.

Likewise, the developer agrees to assume all County obligations related to the 33rd Parkway. If additional property is needed, the developer will acquire and pay for it.

Within 30 days of approval of the second final plat in the project, the developer will dedicate two parcels, each of at least 3 acres in size, to the city. One with access to 33rd Parkway for a City Hall. The other parcel shall have at least 200 feet of frontage on an Erda public street. It may be, but is not required to be, used for a public works yard.

The payments below are intended to be payments in lieu of impact fees or assessments that could otherwise be charged against the Project: estoppel certificate issued before April 7, 2022 = $100,000; first amendment of the development agreement approved = $100,000; first final plat approved: $100,000; approval of a Public Improvement District for roads, sewer and water infrastructure = $1 million; if the PID is approved by August 1, 2022 = $ 200,000.

The portion of the property directly south of Droubay Farms between Droubay Farms and 33rd Parkway will be used solely for open space, five-acre or larger residential lots, church uses, civic uses, or a combination of the proceeding.

Further disputes will be settled by arbitration with both parties waiving the right to any and all monetary damages other than to recoup legal fees and costs.

Erda City agreed to:

Acknowledge that the original agreement is in full force.

Assume all rights and obligations of the County under the agreement.

Not to challenge the enforceability of the original agreement or use city funds to challenge the enforceability of the original agreement, or accept payment from any third party to challenge the enforceability of the original agreement or the first amendment, outsources, assigns, or coordinates with any third party to challenge the enforceability of the original agreement or this first amendment.

Payments from the developer will only become due if the applicable appeal period for the referenced event lapses without a successful appeal or a referendum petition being certified. If a referendum is initiated and the city recorder verifies that sufficient signatures have been obtained to place the referenced event on the ballot for the voters, then this First Amendment will be deemed withdrawn and will be of no further force or effect.

The City Council voted unanimously to approve the amended agreement.

“Unfortunately we found out that the thing most people cared about, the density, was pretty much fixed,” said Terry Miner.

Miner voted “a very weak yes.”