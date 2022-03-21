Erda City and Oquirrh Point to try mediation

To what extent is Erda City bound by the County approved development agreement ♦

For some Erda residents the elephant in the room of the newly incorporated city has been the Oquirrh Point development — the 360 acre planned community development with 1,260 potential residences.

The Tooele County Council approved a rezone for Oquirrh Point from RR-5 and general commercial to planned community. They also approved a development agreement for Oquirrh Point in November 2021. That development agreement was recorded on the same day that the Lieutenant Governor’s Office issued the certificate of incorporation for Erda City.

If and how that development agreement is binding on Erda City will be the topic of non-binding mediation between the two groups.

At the table at a March 16 special Erda City Council meeting with their attorney, John Brems, were Derald Anderson, Joe Colismo, Scott Stark, and Joe White, all representing Oquirrh Point with their attorney, Tom Checketts.

Jordan Cullimore, lead attorney for the state of Utah Office of the Property Rights Ombudsman, was also at the table.

The three attorneys discussed “vested rights” that may or may not have been given to Oquirrh Point Development at the time the property was rezoned and the master development agreement approved by the County Council.

Under Utah law an applicant for a land use or a development is “vested” — conferred or bestowed — with the right to have their application approved if it meets all the requirements in place at the time of the application.

The applicant may then proceed with their land use or development under the regulations in effect at the time their application was submitted and paid for, according to state code.

“A subsequent incorporation of a municipality or a petition that proposes the incorporation of a municipality does not affect a land use application approved by a county …,” reads state code.

Checketts said that the development agreement was independent of a current referendum on Erda City’s ordinances.

Oquirrh Point’s land use rights to develop under their application became vested once the master development agreement was approved giving them the right to proceed under the laws and regulations in place at the time of vesting, which were the County’s planned community ordinances, Chapter 31 of the County’s Land Use Ordinance, which are attached to the recorded copy of the development agreement, Checketts pointed out.

Brems said that while Oquirrh Point may have vested rights, what needs to be settled is what those rights are and to what extent they are vested.

Vested rights can be set aside for a compelling and countervailing public interest; those interests generally involve public health and safety, Cullimore said.

Land use decisions, like uses, density, and setbacks are usually vested, according to Cullimore.

In addition to vested rights, the development agreement also contains some contractual rights that the two parties need to discuss and come to agreement on, according to Brems.

At the suggestion of Cullimore, the two parties agreed to non-binding mediation with Cullimore as the mediator.

The Office of the Property Rights Ombudsman offers mediation, arbitration, advisory opinions, and training with respect to conflicts with private property rights and government agencies.

Erda City Council and Oquirrh Point will each select two representatives that will sit down with Cullimore and attempt to hammer out an agreement.

With less than a quorum of the Erda City Council participating in the mediation meetings, the meetings may take place behind closed doors, something Cullimore rccommended.

The representatives will take the agreement back to the remaining council members and partners for approval.

For Erda City that means the City Council will review and vote on the prospective agreement in a public meeting.

