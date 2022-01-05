Erda City certified

Erda City is a city.

After a 3rd District Court Judge in Salt Lake City denied a request on Monday for a temporary restraining order that would have barred the lieutenant governor from issuing the certificate of incorporation, a representative of Erda City was scheduled to pick up the signed certificate on Tuesday morning.

The TRO was requested by attorneys representing the developers of Skywalk.

Brent Bateman, for the developers of Skywalk, argued before 3rd District Court Judge Kara Pettit that Utah State Code requires that Erda City officials present to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office a packet of material within 30 days after the election of municipal officers. That packet, according to state code, is to include a copy of the final local entity plat that is approved by the County Surveyor.

The packet submitted by Erda City by the deadline of Dec. 16 did not include an approved plat. That was not disputed.

State statute then gives the lieutenant governor 10 days to either issue the certificate of incorporation or provide a written notice that the office is unable to issue a certificate.

Bateman said both deadines have come and gone without an approved plat being presented.

“It’s a simple question,” said Bateman. “Do statutory deadlines mean anything?”

The state Attorney General’s Office argued that Erda City officials had substantially complied with the code. The normal practice for the Lieutenant Governor’s Office is to receive an application for boundary action and work with the applicant to cure any deficiencies before the end of the timeline when a decision is due.

Scott Cheney, of the state Attorney General’s Office, argued that the Lieutenant Governor’s Office has always calculated deadlines using business days. That would put the deadline for a decision on Erda’s incorporation at Jan. 3 not Dec. 27, as Bateman calculated using calendar days.

Cheney also pointed out that the statute is silent about what happens if the deadline is not met.

Throwing out the results of an election and nullifying three years of effort seems like an egregious remedy, according to Cheney.

Pettit ruled against issuing the TRO, explaining that Skywalk had not proved all the elements required for issuing the extraordinary ruling.

Specifically, she said the petitioners had failed to show that issuing the certificate of incorporation would cause them irreparable harm. In contrast, not issuing the certificate of incorporation would cause irreparable harm to Erda City, she said.

Pettit also said the petitioners had failed to show that issuing the certificate of incorporation was not in the public interest. To the contrary, Pettit said that to stop the incorporation process would not serve the public interest.