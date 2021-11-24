Erda City Council sworn and ready to serve community

First meeting tonight ♦

Erda City’s first city council was sworn into office at noon on Tuesday by Tooele County Clerk Tracy Shaw.

The Erda City Council includes Jess Bird, Scott Droubay, Josh Martin, Terry Miner and Craig Smith.

The council’s first meeting will be at 7 p.m. tonight in the Tooele County Council Chambers in the County Building at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City.

Until the Erda City becomes legally incorporated, state code allows the elected council members to prepare and adopt, under state procedures for Utah cities, a proposed budget and compilation of ordinances and negotiate and make personnel contracts and hirings. They may also negotiate and make service contracts; negotiate and make contracts to purchase equipment, materials, and supplies; borrow funds from the county in which the future municipality is located; borrow funds for startup expenses of the future municipality.

The elected council members can also issue tax anticipation notes in the name of the future municipality and make appointments to the municipality’s planning commission.

The city council must review and ratify each contract made by a city officer under this allowance 30 days after the day on which the city’s incorporation is effective.

Tonight’s Erda City Council meeting will be available on a Zoom link.