Erda City ends year in black sets budget for 2024

Erda City appears to have ended their fiscal year 2023 with a surplus in their budget and they are headed into the new fiscal year of 2024 with a budget of $1.5 million.

The Erda City Council approved their $1.5 million fiscal year 2024 budget at their May 25 meeting at the Tooele County Building.

The Council had previously adopted a tentative budget during their May 11 meeting and set May 25 for a public hearing on the budget and a vote on adoption. The 2024 fiscal year runs from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

The 2023 fiscal year included $362,000 in property taxes and $730,00 in sales tax.

“I think it is clear at this point that the feasibility study for the new city did underestimate the sales tax revenue derived from online commerce, adding to the cushion,” said Jess Bird, council chairman.

Bird referred to the surplus as “unbudgeted” rather than reserves.

“The actual surplus getting carried over from 2023 is close to it, at $580,045,” Bird said. “I think all five of us are still in a very frugal mindset and being as careful as we can be.”

The 2024 budget shows $362,000 in property tax revenue collected from a rate 0.000895, the same rate as Tooele County’s 2022 municipal type services tax rate. The 2024 budget also anticipates $617,365 in sales tax revenue.

The largest expense in the 2024 budget is $400,000 for public safety. That amount includes $350,000 for an agreement with Tooele County for police services. In a separate agreement, Erda will pay the county $50,000 in 2024 for its share of dispatch services.

The next largest chunk of expenses is $453,000 for streets and public services with $155,000 of that for the city’s contract for a building inspector with Ensign Engineering and $298,000 for road projects.

Erda City expects to get $250,000 in fuel tax allotment from the state to cover road projects. The city also forecasted $102,000 in revenue from building permits, licenses and fees for 2024 that will help offset the building inspector costs.

Bird along with city council member Kael Martin did not file to run for re-election this fall.

“With at least two of us leaving office at the end of this year, I really hope that the new council will continue the trend of fiscal responsibility next year and beyond,” Bird said.