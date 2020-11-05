Erda City incorporation gains ‘yes’ votes

Incorporation now leads by 41 votes ♦

The incorporation of Erda received a boost after quarantined ballots were counted on Wednesday.

On election night the vote count reported by the Tooele County Clerk gave the incorporate Erda proposition a 13 yes vote lead, 844 to 831.

After Wednesday’s processing of election day ballots, the vote margin for incorporating Erda widened to 41 votes, 943-893.

There are still potentially over 1,000 ballots to be counted county wide , including ballots that need signatures verified, according to Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillete.

If the vote to incorporate Erda maintains its lead, the clock starts ticking on the day the vote is certified, which is expected to be Nov. 17.

During Tuesday’s election, the residents of the future Erda City voted for a five-member council form of government with council members to be elected by districts.

Once the positive vote is certified, the sponsors of the incorporate Erda petition have 60 days to determine boundaries for city council districts and set initial terms for council members, according to state code.

The council terms need to be staggered, allowing each council member to serve at least one full year, but staggered to eventually not all council members are elected during the same year.

Elections will be held in 2021, with the County Clerk acting as the election official for the first election.

Once incorporated, Erda City would have an initial population of 2,927 persons with 29 businesses located within the city’s 43.27 square miles, according to the initial boundaries proposed for Erda City.

Those boundaries have been subject to revision and may yet be revised again, pending the outcome of court challenges to annexations and proposed annexations of property originally slated to be part of Erda City into Grantsville.

The Erda Community Association with some Erda citizens have filed motions asking the 3rd District Court to review the Grantsville annexation request known as the Brown Annexation and the approved annexation in the area of Sheep Lane and Erda Way.

The Brown annexation is a request by some property owners to annex 1,553 acres of land into Grantsville City.

Sun Valley Ranchettes subdivision is on the west end of the proposed Brown annexation area and Gunderson Acres subdivision lies near the center of the proposed annexation area. The Fassio Egg Farms is also located within the annexation area.

Erda residents have also challenged the annexation into Grantsville of 548.85 acres on Grantsville’s eastern boundary located in the area of Sheep Lane and Erda Way.