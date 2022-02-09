Erda City land use target of petition

Erda City adopted a temporary set of land use ordinances from Tooele County on Jan. 27.

Five days later, 12 Erda residents filed an application for a petition to subject the temporary ordinances to a referendum.

The adoption of Tooele County’s Land Use Ordinances by the Erda City Council was a temporary measure, set to expire in 180 days, unless terminated earlier by the city council.

The ordinance was an amendment to an earlier ordinance that established a moratorium on any erection, construction or alteration of new or existing structures, the approval of subdivisions, the approval of new developments, or zone changes for 180 days with the exception of building permits already approved by Tooele County.

The moratorium is still in place, but the amendment allowed building permits for new homes, repairs, renovations or remodeling. Construction under a conditional use permit will be allowed only if the CUP application was completed, paid for, and submitted to the County by Jan. 5, 2022. Other than that, no new conditional use permits will be issued during the moratorium.

Erda City now has 20 days from when the referendum application was submitted to consult with their legal counsel and determine if the ordinance is legally referable. If it is determined to be referable, the city clerk will have five days to prepare materials for the sponsors to duplicate that they will use to collect signatures.

Referendum sponsors will then have 45 days to collect 771 valid signatures from registered Erda voters, 35% of the total registered voters, to place the ordinance on a ballot.

The ordinance will still be in effect, until enough signatures are validated to make the petition “sufficient.” If and when a sufficient number of signatures are validated, the ordinance will be suspended pending the outcome of the election or until enough people remove their signatures from the petition to make it “insufficient.”

The City Council adopted the temporary land use ordinances to allow the city to issue building permits for property owners that started their building process before the moratorium was adopted.

The City Council voted 3-2, with Kael Martin and Terry Miner in opposition, to adopt the selected chapters of the Tooele County Land Use Ordinance.

The referendum sponsors are: Keith Toone, Bonnie Rogers, Dean Rogers, Wendy Stott, Tony Stott, Terrie Christensen, Gary Brown, Michael Buss, Susan Marie Christensen, Clyde Christensen and Kenneth Webb.

Bird said Erda City will proceed as the state law requires.