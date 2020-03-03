Erda City tax revenue

It sure is interesting to see the good folks of Erda pursuing incorporating as a city. In the mean time, Tooele City is discussing plans to annex part of the same land, the land to the east of the racetrack. It is obvious that both sides, Tooele City and Erda people, looked at the area that is being discussed as a possible inland port with a great tax base. What I find interesting is the article concerning Tooele City discussing changing its annexation plans, as shown in the Feb.18 issue of the Transcript Bulletin. While the Erda people are trying to work things out, leave it to Tooele City to throw a wrench into the mix.

Check out the city map on page A7 of the paper. The paper shows that Tooele wants part of the same area that Erda is talking about. This area is under the spell of the Romney Group and the port people, the Chamber of Commerce and the County Commission. Tooele City will do all it can to make sure that the business Area A will be in Tooele City. This is the area directly to the east of the racetrack that is being promoted as a business park. The question is what effect the loss of tax revenue to Tooele City will do to the city of Erda. It seems to me that this area will have an immediate affect on any tax revenue that Erda City may be thinking of using. Who is going to win the battle of tax money, Tooele or Erda? What do you think will happen? My money is on Tooele.

Gene Bauman

Stansbury Park