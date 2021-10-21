Erda City to elect their first council

Voters in the boundaries of Erda City will vote for their new City Council in the 2021 election.

When Erda voters voted to incorporate, they also voted to adopt the five-member city council form of government and to elect Council members by district. According to state law, the petition sponsors drew City Council district boundaries with equal population.

To stagger future elections so that all Council members are not elected at the same time, each council member will be initially elected in 2021. Elections will be held again for Council Districts 1, 3, and 5 in 2023 and then once every four years — 2027, 2031, etc. Elections will be held again for Council Districts 2 and 4 in 2025 and then once every four years — 2025, 2029, etc.

Ballots were mailed last week to all registered voters. Ballots will only show the names of candidates for Erda City Council for the district in which the voter is registered.

A map of Erda City Council districts can be viewed on the County Clerk’s website under Elections – Voting and then selecting Erda Incorporation Information and scrolling down the page and clicking on the blue box with the link to the map.

Voters can also check which district they are in by checking their voter information at utah.vote.gov.

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin sent a questionnaire to the Erda City Council candidates. See the responses from Districts 1 and 2 on page 2, District 3 on page 3, District 4 on page 4 and District 5 on page 5.