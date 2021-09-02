Erda development rides on County Council correcting apparent error

Rezone condition should have allowed 80 units, says former commissioner ♦

Action on a concept plan approval for a development in Erda ran into a snag at a county planning commission meeting as it was discovered that the ordinance to rezone the property in 2020 didn’t appear to match the intent of the County Commission.

The Tooele County Planning Commission approved, during their meeting on Wednesday night, a motion to recommend approval of the concept plan for Sunset Acres with 80 residential units, based on the condition that the County Council clarifies that the intent of the 2020 rezone of the property.

The proposed Sunset Acres sits on 113 acres north of Bryan Road and west of Droubay Road, west of where Clayton Road meets Droubay Road.

In 2020, the planning commission recommended approval of the rezone of the property from R-5 to RR-1 with a condition that the property have a maximum of 70 residential units.

After five readings by the County Commission, the commission approved the rezone in July 2020.

The staff report on the rezone and the recording of the meeting indicate that additional negotiations were held with the developer, Joe White, to include a stub road to accommodate the future extension of Church Road east through the development to connect with Droubay Road.

In exchange for the stub road, the county agreed to increase the number of residential units in the development from 70 to 80 units.

The staff report in the County Commissioners’ hands that night stated a condition of the rezone: “The subject property is limited to an overall density of 1 dwelling unit per 1.35 acres (80 units total, on lots ranging from 1 to 1.75 acres or larger in size). *Please note that this has increased from 70 to 80 units, in order to accommodate the future extension of Church Road east through the development to Droubay Road.”

However the staff report is not the official record of the meeting.

The minutes, as well as the recording, indicate that the motion was to approve the “ordinance as drafted.”

While the staff report stated the condition as 80 units, the draft ordinance presented at that meeting said 70 units, according to Colin Winchester, Tooele County deputy attorney.

County Council member Kendall Thomas, who was the county commissioner that made the motion to approve the rezone during the July 2020 county commission, was present at the planning commission meeting on Wednesday night. He stated that it was his intent to have 80 units approved for the property.

The County Council will need to take action to correct the July 2020 ordinance, if they agree that the intent was to approve 80 units for the property, before they approve the concept plan, according to Winchester.

During the public hearing on the concept plan, Erda residents objected to the density of the development, additional traffic on the two lane roads in the area and questioned the availability of water.

The density, whether it be 70 or 80 units, was approved at the time of the rezone.

Water for the development will come from water that is already being pumped out of the aquifer for farming, according to White.

“There will be no increase in water used for this development,” said White. “In fact the development will use less water that what is currently being used for farming on the property.”