Erda discussion series begins

High density population, animals, and water emerge as problems ♦

Issues, problems, and solutions.

Erda city residents began identifying their top issues and problems and they started chipping away at solutions during the first Erda discussion series held on Friday night, Feb. 18 in the basement of the Tooele County Building.

Anthony Nocella, assistant professor of criminal justice and criminology at Salt Lake Community College and some of his students guided about 70 Erda residents that filled the County Building’s basement auditorium through a discussion process that led to listing issues, problems, and solutions.

Nocella has a doctorate in social science and a masters of arts degree in peacemaking and conflict studies.

After reviewing the process and the ground rules, participants were given sticky notes to write down their top issues. The notes were then stuck to papers at the front of the room.

Nocella and his student volunteers organized the issues into 10 categories of “problems” and reviewed them with the participants.

The categories of problems were: unity, high density population, land/property, traffic, water, taxes, animals, businesses, zoning and agriculture.

Participants were then given four sticky notes to write one sentence on each note about the problems. They then stuck those notes on a large piece of paper at the front of the room for the relevant problem.

Some of the more “popular” problems, judging by the number of sticky notes, appeared to be high density population, water, and animals.

Some of the statements under high density population included: “How to keep the rural lifestyle of no crime, traffic, noise pollution with high density,” “Keep lot sizes over 1-acre,” “We have a housing crisis and need more homes for families,” and “We are a rural community, high density does not fit.”

Under water, some of the sticky note statements were: “Is there enough water to do what we need to do,” “The water table is not adequate for any more development,” and “Water is controlled by the state Division of Water Rights, Erda has no control.”

And for animals, the statements included: “Animals are nobody’s business but my own,” “No more than 2 large animals per acre,” and “Develop animal ordinances that implement a no quota self-governance model pursuant to state law.”

Nocella then guided the group through another sticky note process developing solutions for the unity and agriculture problems.

Some unity solutions included: “Be willing to compromise for the community’s good,” “Talk with each other rather than use social media,” “More community get togethers.”

For agriculture, some of the solution sticky notes read, “Don’t resurrect the rail line,” “Keep the majority of Erda agricultural zoned,” and “We need open space.”

The discussion series will continue to work on more solutions during two more meetings to be announced.

The results of the discussion series will be used to guide land use and other Erda City ordinances, according to council member Kael Martin.