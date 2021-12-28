Erda incorporation faces two court hurdles

The fate of the not yet to be Erda City is in the hands of two Utah Courts.

One of them has a hearing scheduled for 9:30 tomorrow morning.

Both cases center around a state code requirement that the mayor of the city submit an “approved final local entity plat” to the Lt. Governor 30 days after the final canvass (approval) of the final election of city officers.

Two individuals, who are a part of the Skywalk Development, filed a “Complaint for Judicial Declaratory Judgement” with the 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City on Dec. 21.

At the heart of their complaint, attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that the approved final local entity plat was not approved by the county surveyor as required by state law, the approved plat was statutorily deficient and the 30 day after the election deadline required by state code was not met.

Skywalk has tried to annex into Grantsville City, a move that has been opposed in court by the Erda Community Association.

The plaintiffs are seeking a declaratory judgement from the 3rd District Court that the requirements for incorporation were not met and that the Lt. Governor be required to permanently decline to issue a certificate of incorporation for Erda City.

Three sponsors of the incorporation of Erda petition and two Erda council members, as individuals, have filed another legal action, this one with the 3rd District Court in Tooele County. They are asking the court to approve a motion for a temporary order and a petition for declaratory judgment.

In the motion for a temporary order, attorneys for the plaintiff request that the District Court enter an order mandating Tooele County surveyor Jerry Houghton fulfill his statutory duties and affix the Tooele County Surveyor approval stamp on Erda’s final plat map before Dec. 29, 2021 or require that Houghton appear before the court for a hearing on the legality of his actions.

The county issued a statement on Friday in which Houghton said he can not approve the final local entity plat because the boundary line for Erda city bisects individual parcels of property, which is not allowed under current state code.

The plaintiffs claim that the incorporation of Erda is governed by state code that was in effect when their incorporation petition was filed in 2018.

To support this view they quote an email to one of the incorporation sponsors from Justin Lee, then the director of elections in the Lt. Governor’s office, which reads; “Because of when the petitions were filed we are not operating under the 2019 laws, we are operating under the 2018 laws…”

The 2018 code allows for split parcels and provides for a remedy, after incorporation, where owners of bisected properties may either allow their property to remain bisected or apply to have their property either wholly included or excluded in the newly incorporated city, according to Erda incorporation sponsors.

The Lt. Governor’s Office and their legal council, in a meeting with representatives of Erda City Council and Tooele County, agreed that the 2018 state code applies to the incorporation of Erda City.

Tooele County disagreed, claiming essentially that the boundary for Erda City can’t create parcels that will be illegal. The responsibility to correct the map lies with Erda City, before the surveyor can approve the plat, according to Tooele County.

In regards to the genesis and development of the Erda City boundary map, Erda incorporation sponsors claim that all state codes were followed.

A map, approved by a licensed surveyor, was required and did accompany the request for an incorporation feasibility study. Another map, approved by a licensed surveyor, was required and did accompany the petition application following the public hearing for the feasibility study. Neither of those maps were required by state code to be reviewed or approved by the county surveyor.

The maps were revised to reflect some annexations that took place after the feasibility study, before the incorporation vote, according to the petition for the temporary order.

The petition for the temporary order also claims that when it became apparent that Houghton was not going to provide the approval stamp on the final plat before the Dec. 16 deadline, the sponsors’ counsel communicated with Lt Governor’s office to advise of situation, and they agreed to receive materials, including a copy of the map missing Tooele County’s approval.

Jess Bird, Erda City council chairman and Erda City council member Kael Martin were the two city council members assigned to the committee to complete the incorporation process.

They, as individuals, signed on with the incorporation sponsors, as plaintiffs in the court action involving the county surveyor.

Bird explained his decision to join the suit.

“Though we as a body of council members looked and even worked hard over the weekend on other options, I saw no other way to get our map approved in time,” he said. “I could have allowed the suit to get filed without my name attached, preventing a lot of trouble, rumors and doubt for myself, but the prospect of that felt wrong.

“I knew that my decision would be unpopular, but I had to do what I felt was right. While there may be some ambiguity in the law, as it is not perfect, there is a right and a wrong in this. The Tooele County Surveyor and his counsel are interpreting the state code incorrectly, in my opinion. The sponsors, Kael Martin, myself, our new city municipal attorney John Brems, along with the Lt. Governor’s office and counsel, interpret it another way. Now it will be up to a judge to decide. If our map doesn’t get submitted by Wednesday of this week, it is more than likely that incorporation as a whole is forfeited.”

Bird asked the community to pray for Erda.

“Not for the incorporation to be successful, not for the zoning to be changed, and not for the laws or ordinances that you hope will be adopted,” he said. “Pray for our community and our neighborhoods, that we can heal from all of the division. My personal experience suggests that common ground is more apt to be found by meeting face to face, rather than warring on Facebook. Pray for understanding, especially to understand those that oppose you. I have gained some wisdom doing this. Pray for us as a city council, however long we may last, that we might know right from wrong and have the courage to stand by our convictions.”

A hearing will be held electronically for the emergency motion for extraordinary relief and proposed order at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow.