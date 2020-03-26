Erda incorporation study public hearing held online

New city would break even but Tooele County would have net revenue loss ♦

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, The Lieutenant Governor’s office held an online public hearing on the Erda incorporation feasibility study.

Using the GoTo Meeting platform, around 50 people gathered on their computers or phones to join the Erda incorporation public hearing at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Justin Lee, state director of elections, conducted the meeting.

“We’re not advocating for or against incorporation,” said Lee. “We’re just providing a forum to present and discuss the feasibility study.”

The feasibility study covers information about what the tax impact would be to residents of the new city, an estimate of what the budget for the new city would look like, and the impact of incorporating Erda on Tooele County’s budget, according to Susie Becker, vice president Zions Public Finance.

Erda City would have an initial population of 2,927 persons with 29 businesses located within the city’s 43.27 square miles, according to the study.

The taxable property value within the boundaries of the proposed city would be $285 million, according to Becker.

“That’s $97,662 per capita,” Becker said. “That’s higher than Tooele County, Tooele City, or Grantsville.”

The study indicates that for the first five years, the length of time covered by the study, that revenue would roughly equal the expenses of the new city, according to Becker.

“That assumes the same level of service,” said Becker.

Zions Public Finance estimated five years of expenses for the new city using data from cities of similar size, a Tooele County Sheriff’s Department estimate of the cost to provide services to Erda City, and information on roads from the Tooele County Road Department, according to Becker.

The expenses per capita for the proposed Erda City would be $370, according to the study.

The $370 cost per capita puts Erda City slightly above Stockton’s $384 per capita and below Parowan’s $456 — both cities of comparable size, according to Becker.

Tooele County would see an impact to their road fund and municipal services fund, she said.

The county’s road fund would see a $48,764 net loss in revenue. To make up that difference the county would need to raise their property tax on a $250,000 home by $3.97 per year.

The municipal service fund would see a net revenue decrease of $416,832.

The tax impact to recover that loss would amount to an additional $33.94 per year on a $250,000 home in unincorporated Tooele County, according to the study.

Becker said the study was based on the current economy and that a downturn could affect the projected sales tax revenue for the city.

A question was asked about the study’s estimate for legal expenses. At $50,000 for the first year, the questioner thought the figure was too low.

Becker responded that the estimate for legal expenses was derived from looking at the actual expenses for similar sized cities with a small increase.

The feasibility study was initiated in 2019 by a group of Erda residents in compliance with procedures in state code for incorporating a new municipality.

State law requires the Lieutenant Governor’s office to hold two public hearings on the feasibility study and the proposed incorporation of Erda.

The Lieutenant Governor’s office hired Zions Public Finance to complete the study in response to a request for proposals sent out by the office, according to Lee.

Participants in Monday evening’s online public hearing were able to see the presentation prepared by Zions Public Finance and listen to the speakers.

Comments and questions for the presenters were submitted by a chat section on the GoToMeeting platform. The questions were read by Lee and answered by a presenter.

Another online public hearing on the Erda incorporation feasibility study is scheduled for March 30 at 6 p.m.

Information on how to participate in the hearing can be found at municert.utah.gov.

Comments and questions prior to the meeting may be submitted by email to annexations@utah.gov.

After the second public hearing, Erda residents have one year to gather signatures from at least 10% of the proposed city’s registered voters to put incorporation on a ballot.

It is possible the incorporation could be on the November 2020 ballot, according to Lee.