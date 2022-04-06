Erda looks at city plan

Residents comment on general plan revisions ♦

Food trucks and community planning drew over 250 people to the Deseret Peak Complex on Thursday night.

It was the first opportunity for Erda City residents to provide direct input on the new city’s first general plan.

“I think I can speak for everyone when I say that we were delighted by the extraordinary attendance at the general plan meeting,” said Jess Bird, Erda City Council chairman. “We had expected a larger than usual crowd, but there must have been over 250 at the event. I don’t believe anyone obtained an official count.”

There was standing room only in the lobby of the complex’s indoor arena as Chris Hupp, project manager and associate with the Salt Lake office of Psomas, a planning, engineering, construction and environmental services firm, presented four large posters describing Erda City’s boundaries, active transportation plan, and land use elements.

Psomas worked with Tooele County on updating their general plan in 2021. At the time they started the County’s plan, Erda was still part of the county so their plan for the County included Erda.

In order to expedite the development of the Erda City general plan, the Erda City Council opted to contract with Psomas so they could utilize the information already gathered by Psomas.

The Erda City Council said they will revise the plan proposed for Erda by Psomas based on input from the public.

After Hupp explained the posters, the public was free to interact with representatives from Psomas and put sticky notes on the posters with their comments and suggestions.

“I do feel that a lot of good feedback was obtained, but hopefully much more is still to come,” Bird said.

The sticky notes left on the land use map largely mentioned specific density requests for some neighborhoods, such as “Don’t want high intensity here at Droubay Road and Erda Way, moved here for rural, would like that area to be low density,” “Low density 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 acres between SR-36, Erda Way and Cimarron,” and “Horse trails, 1-acre lots, no high density apartments in Erda.”

Others asked for specific amenities like a recreation center, a pool, and pickleball courts. While another note read “Limit amenities paid by taxpayers.”

Some asked for animal rights to be protected, others asked for “no sidewalks, no street lights, keep it rural, limit business.”

The land use map from Psomas showed areas of use around the city, including low, medium, and high intensity residential areas with no specific density defined.

The land use distinctions do not correspond directly with zoning designations, but are established to allow flexibility within the various areas. This creates the ability for development to better blend into the existing community fabric, buffer less-compatible land uses, facilitate compatible land uses, and facilitate compatible land uses, and step intensities down or up based on proximity to major development nodes and intersections, wrote Psomas in their Tooele County proposed plan.

The plan also showed commercial, employment and open space.

Employment space allows office, flex use, light industrial uses, and mixed-use where the primary use is for employment purposes.

Open space is described as a zone for the protection of existing and proposed parks, special use areas, and local and regional trails; historical sites, landmarks, and geological features; watersheds, wetlands, and other sensitive lands

Psomas has created a website to provide the information that was shared at the meeting as well as obtain more feedback.

The site can be found at sites.google.com/view/erdageneralplan.

“We are on an accelerated pace to create this general plan and expect to have it completed by June,”Bird said.