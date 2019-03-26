Erda man charged with unlawful sexual activity

An Erda man has been charged with three felony counts connected to alleged sexual activity and explicit images exchanged with a minor.

Blake Julian Gould, 20, is charged with two counts of third-degree felony unlawful sexual activity and one count of third-degree felony distribution of pornography by an adult.

Tooele County Sheriff’s detectives received a case from Tooele City police concerning a 14-year-old victim who was caught exchanging sexually explicit messages and pictures with Gould in October 2018, according to a probable cause statement. Gould was 19 at the time.

Investigators met with the victim and her mother at the Tooele County Children’s Justice Center in Tooele, where the victim was interviewed, the statement said. The victim admitted her mother found sexually explicit messages between her and Gould, and had read them.

The victim also said she had sex with Gould twice, in July 2018 and September 2018, at his home in Erda, according to the probable cause statement. The victim said she sent nude photos of herself to Gould, and he sent her a sexually explicit picture and a video.

Gould is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on March 27 at 11 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.