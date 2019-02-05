Erda man faces felony charge for allegedly selling heroin

An Erda man will make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court Tuesday morning on a felony drug charge.

Heath Dalton Hillyard, 22, is charged with first-degree felony distribution of a controlled substance.

Hillyard allegedly sold heroin to a confidential informant on Dec. 21 during a controlled buy monitored by the Tooele City Police Department, according to a probable cause statement.

“Law enforcement has reason to believe that the defendant sells a substantial amount of controlled substances in the community on a regular basis,” the statement said.

Dalton had previously pleaded guilty to an amended count of third-degree felony distribution of a controlled substance in March 2016, according to court records. A charge of misdemeanor manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia was dismissed without prejudice.

The charges stemmed from a Nov. 24, 2015 incident, in which Hillyard allegedly sold cocaine to a confidential informant, the probable cause statement said.

He was originally sentenced to 36 months probation in July 2016, after serving 45 days in the Tooele County Detention Center, with credit for 23 days previously served.

Dalton participated in the drug court program, where he was sanctioned to serve 14 days in jail in August 2016, according to court records. He remained in the program, and was sanctioned again on Sept. 19, 2016, with a requirement to complete six hours of community service.

In October 2016, Dalton was ordered to be taken into custody on a $25,000 cash only bail, according to court records. The following month, Dalton’s probation was revoked and he was sentenced to a year in the county jail, with credit for 42 days served.

Dalton was released from jail on May 26, 2017, and his case was closed, after he provided proof of graduation from adult education.