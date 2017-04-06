Erda resident to appear on ‘Jeopardy’

Erda’s Maren Beazer is scheduled to appear on the television quiz show “Jeopardy” on Monday night, according to a press release from Suzie Eun, publicity manager for the show.

The program can be seen on KJZZ-TV at 8:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to listings for Monday on the KJZZ-TV website.

According to the “Jeopardy” website, a person must register to take an online test, prepare for the test by watching the show, and then take the online test to be eligible to compete on the show.

“Jeopardy,” and its host Alex Trebek, are in their 33rd season in syndication, according to the press release. With 23 million viewers each week, it is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has won several awards and distinctions over the course of 30-plus years on the air.