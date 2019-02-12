Erda residents ask court to put Skywalk referendum on ballot

Petitioners want public vote on development agreement ♦

Five Erda citizens have filed a lawsuit challenging Tooele County’s determination that the Skywalk development agreement is not subject to a referendum.

Diane Haney, Mark Haney, Kathleen Mallis, Kyle Matthews, and Solomon Smith are listed as petitioners in a complaint filed Feb. 4 with 3rd District Court. The complaint asks the court to issue an order that the Skywalk referendum as submitted by the petitioners be declared valid and placed on the ballot. It also asks for an award of attorneys’ fees and other allowable costs.

Tooele County and Marilyn Gillette, in her capacity as County Clerk, are listed in the complaint as respondents.

After verifying enough valid signatures to certify the referendum, Gillette declared the referendum “not legally sufficient” after receiving an opinion from County Attorney Scott Broadhead that stated the Skywalk development agreement was an administrative act and as such it is not subject to a referendum.

Only legislative acts are subject to a referendum, according to state code.

“This is very similar to the Cottonwood Mall case,” Mallis said. “We believe the judge will agree with us and put the referendum on the ballot.”

In 2018, the city of Holladay approved a high-density high-rise mixed use project for the former Cottonwood Mall location.

Citizens opposed to the project gathered enough signatures on a referendum petition to place approval of the development on a ballot.

The city of Holladay declared the approval of the project to be an administrative act and ruled that the referendum was not valid.

Referendum supporters filed a complaint in 3rd District Court. The Court ruled in favor of the referendum.

Holladay City appealed the case. The Utah Supreme Court upheld the District Court ruling in November 2018 and declared the approval of the project was a legislative act.

The five petitioners in the Skywalk complaint have hired Cole Cannon, of the Salt Lake City-based Cannon Law Group, to represent them.

The petitioners have the support of the Erda Community Association, a group originally organized to promote the incorporation of Erda, according to Mallis.

Skywalk is a 246-acre planned unit development south of state Route 138 and east of Sheep Lane and west of the Erda Airport.

The plans for Skywalk, as approved by the County Planning Commission, include a row of four-story buildings that run parallel with the future Midvalley Highway. The first floor of the buildings will be occupied by commercial and service businesses with office space in the top three floors. Landmark buildings, such as a library, town hall, church, theater, and museum could be included in this area, according to Jay Nielsen, partner in West Valley City-based Skywalk Utah, LLC.

South of the commercial and office buildings will be another row of four-story buildings with commercial businesses on the ground floor with up to 684 high-density residential units on the top floors.

The next row of four-story buildings will be up to 186 medium-density townhouses.

A third residential area would be north of a 300-foot wide green space from the Golden Acres subdivision with access through Golden Acres using Palmer Road. This space would be for up to 116 detached-homes with a minimum lot size of 0.25-acres.