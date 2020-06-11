Erda residents submit referendum for temple development rezone

If approved, referendum vote may be on November ballot ♦

The effort to build a temple and a surrounding development hit a snag this week.

While the County approved the rezone from RR-1 to planned community for the Tooele Temple Development during their June 3 meeting, a group of residents has submitted an application to petition for a referendum to call for a public vote on the rezone.

“We’ve tried to avoid this since the temple was announced,” said Allison Kipp, one of the 29 names listed as sponsors of the referendum effort.

Kipp explained that a group of Erda residents has been in contact with officials from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ temple department and the land developer, including at least one face to face meeting after a Tooele Temple was announced, but before a location was disclosed .

“We wanted to let them know that Erda was not a good place for the temple,” she said. “Erda is a rural community and we already have trouble with traffic on Erda Way. There are water issues, schools are crowded, and with a drive-in theater and the observatory in Stansbury Park there are issues with the uplighting usually used on temples.”

Kipp said she and other property owners do not object to the current plan for the temple itself, but the higher density housing in the development plan is their concern.

“We’re not opposed to the temple,” she said. “But the high density housing will destroy Erda.”

Currently the area is zoned for 1-acre lots and Kipp would like it to stay that way.

“People moved out here for that large 1-acre rural feel,” she said. “And the development will take that away. Once one high density area is approved other developers will use that to justify their requests for smaller lots.”

Heather Walker, another petition sponsor said she would have liked more time to negotiate with Church officials and the developer.

“This is going to be right in my backyard and we don’t have the infrastructure for it,” she said. “I would have liked at least two more weeks, if not waiting for the Erda incorporation vote, to have a discussion about this. We might have been able to reach a compromise. But now we have to fight.”

Representatives of the developer, Suburban Land Reserve, a tax-paying real estate investment affiliate of the Church, have said the higher density housing is needed for security, to make the infrastructure feasible, and to provide for a diversity of housing options in the community surrounding the temple.

Kipp disputes those claims.

During a public hearing on the rezone request at the May Tooele County Planning Commission meeting, some Erda residents supported the temple and the plans for the surrounding development.

One of those supporters was Justin Smart, an Erda resident and a member of the steering committee for the 2016 County general plan update. He said the proposed development was the kind of use anticipated for the area in the updated plan.

“I support the zone change,” he said. “I’m in favor of good planning. … Growth is coming.”

There are a few hurdles in state code for the referendum to clear before it is ready for signature gathering.

According to state code, the application for the referendum was submitted to the County Clerk within 5 days of the County Commission meeting where the rezone was approved, according to Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette.

Following procedures in state code, Gillette said she has sent the referendum application to the County Attorney and Auditor. They have to prepare a financial impact statement and determine if the rezone fits the state requirements for a referendum, she said.

If the rezone is found to be referable, Gillette will prepare a “proposition information pamphlet” and other materials as defined in stated code for the sponsors to use in collecting signatures.

The sponsors have 45 days from the day Gillette provides them with the materials to collect 2,445 signatures from registered voters in Tooele County, she said.

Due to COVID-19, Gov. Gary Herbert has issued an order that will allow signatures to be collected by email, but that order expires on June 30, Gillette said.

It is possible, if the referendum sponsors are successful in collecting the 2,445 signatures, that the rezone for the temple development may be on the November 2020 ballot, Gillette said.

*Note: This story was revised on June 11 to clarify that Allison Kipp and other property owners met with representatives of the Church and the developer prior to the annoucement of the temple location to inform the developer of the rural nature of Erda and why they believed that Erda woud not be the best place for a temple. Kipp said several times during the interview that she and the other property owners do not oppose the current site plan for the temple itself, but it is the higher than 1-acre density in the housing development that they oppose.