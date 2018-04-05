Erda rezone approved despite planning commission

Erda 5-acre lot will be RR-1 but with a one dwelling per 2.5 acre limit ♦

The Tooele County Commission voted unanimously to approve a rezone request that was twice given a thumbs down by the Tooele County Planning Commission.

The county commission voted unanimously to approve the rezone of a five-acre lot at the northeast corner of Droubay Road and Erda Way from RR-5 to RR-1 during its meeting Tuesday night at the county building.

The RR-1 designation for the parcel will carry a recorded condition that the property will not have a density higher than one dwelling per 2.5 acres, according to the motion passed by the county commission.

Alyssa Coombs requested the rezone so she could build a house on her parent’s property.

“I think we need to do some education on the change we passed in county ordinance that allows for specific conditions to be placed on a rezone according to individual circumstances,” said county commission chairman Wade Bitner.

Coombs’ request was initially given a unanimous unfavorable recommendation by the planning commission in February.

At that meeting the planning commission called Coombs’ request “spot zoning” and expressed concerns that, if approved, the rezone would open the door to the possibility of six 1-acre lots in the middle of a neighborhood of 5-acre lots in Erda.

When it comes to zone changes, the planning commission makes recommendations to the county commission. The county commission makes the final decision.

The county commission considered Coombs’ request at the same meeting where it approved a change in the county’s land use ordinances. The change allows for conditions to be placed on property when it is rezoned.

In light of the ordinance change, the county commission asked the planning commission to reconsider Coombs’ request, this time with a zoning restriction of one dwelling per 2.5 acres, even though the rezone would be to RR-1.

During both public hearings held by the planning commission, Coombs asserted that her request did not amount to spot zoning because of the unique characteristics of her parents’ property.

“It has roads on two sides and has the Alpine Academy, which is zoned RR-5, but it has more than one building per five acres, on its other sides,” she said.

After the second public hearing, planning commission chairman Lynn Butterfield expressed his thoughts on the rezone request.

“My opinion is that there are basic policy reasons that this was not passed,” Butterfield said. “Those policy reasons have not changed. … Based on Chapter 3 of the Land Use Ordinance this is in fact spot zoning. It is not compatible with the neighborhood. The entire neighborhood surrounding it is RR-5. Approving this would make it impossible for us to deny any additional rezones of 5-acre lots on a spot zone basis. So it is time for a motion. I’m making a motion that this request be denied based on the reasons that I just went through.”

The planning commission voted 6-1 to again send a recommendation to the county commission that it not approve the rezone request.

Bitner said it requires a good reason to go against the planning commission’s recommendation. But Coombs’ request was just the sort of thing that prompted the change in county ordinance, he said.

“The property really is in a unique location,” Bitner said. “It borders Alpine Academy, which has more buildings on it and more residents than a typical five-acre parcel in a RR-5 zone. The change in the ordinance allows conditions to be placed on individual zone requests on a case-by-case basis.”