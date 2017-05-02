Erda Stake Center groundbreaking set for tonight

A groundbreaking ceremony for the first LDS Stake Center in Erda will be held tonight at 6:30 p.m. at 1038 W. Erda Way, across from the Erda Crop Farm, according Erda Stake Presidency Counselor Brett Dimond.

Bishop Dean M. Davies, first counselor in the LDS Church’s Presiding Bishopric, will speak at the groundbreaking.

“His [Davies] great-great grandfather was a Bates and worked at Fort Bates in Erda,” Dimond said.

The ceremony is expected to last no longer than 45 minutes, he added.

The Erda Stake was formed in February 2015 and broke off from the Stansbury South Stake, Dimond said.

Seven wards comprise the Erda Stake including the Nelson Peak, Pole Canyon, Erda, Batesville, Rose Springs, Ponderosa and Country Crossing wards.

Travis Knudsen is president of the Erda Stake and his counselors are Dimond and Gus Warr.

Bishop Davies has served the LDS Church as a mission president, mission president’s counselor, stake president, stake president’s counselor, in several bishoprics and as a full-time missionary in the Uruguay/Paraguay Mission.

He was named the first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric on Oct. 9, 2015. Prior to that assignment, he served as second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric since March 31, 2012.