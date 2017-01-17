Erda woman arrested and charged with drug possession

An Erda woman is facing felony charges after she was arrested in connection with drug possession last Wednesday.

Heidi Alene Warr, 39, is charged with two counts of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, as well as misdemeanor charges of manufacture or delivering drug paraphernalia and possession or use of a controlled substance.

According to a probable cause statement from the Tooele City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a location on North Main Street for an unknown problem. Police found Warr slumped over the steering wheel of a black vehicle.

When an officer knocked on the window, Warr awoke and identified herself, the statement said. Warr said she had fallen asleep while waiting for her sister to arrive. Police noticed a glass pipe inside the vehicle and Warr was asked to step out of the vehicle.

Upon exiting the vehicle, Warr handed over two small plastic containers to police from her jacket pocket, the probable cause statement said. The containers held several small plastic bags that contained a white, crystallized substance, black tar substance, crushed white pills and a green leafy substance, according to police.

In a search of the vehicle, a credit card that did not belong to Warr was also found, according to the probable cause statement.

Warr admitted to officers that she had used heroin and methamphetamine earlier in the day, the statement said, and she was placed under arrest.

Warr is scheduled to make her initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Jan. 23 at 10:28 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.